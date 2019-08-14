REDINGTON BEACH — Residents here who assisted in the rescue of five pilot whales in July got a big verbal hug Aug. 7 from Mayor Nick Simons.
Speaking at the start of the town commission meeting, he issued a “big thanks” to the many residents who aided in saving the marine mammals that beached on Redington Beach on July 29.
While he said there were “too many to name by names,” he specifically mentioned resident Wally Hawthorne, who had brought to the scene what Hawthorne described as “an SUV full” of water donated by Publix.
Simons noted that in a “tremendous effort,” other people brought food or set up tents to shield the whales from the sun.
“To all those (who helped) who are here (in the assembly hall), and to all those who aren’t, just a big thanks for everyone working toward a situation that could have gotten a lot worse,” he added.
Three of the whales were returned to the water. Two were taken to a rehab facility in Tarpon Springs and released to the Gulf a few days later.
Town Clerk Missy Clarke said she has received an email from the Clearwater Marine Aquarium recognizing public works staffers David Poole and Mike Carr for their part in the effort.
In other news
• Commissioners were expected to take a second and final vote on a proposed revision to a section of the city code focused on nuisances, but they agreed to delay a vote on a request by Town Attorney Jay Daigneault.
He said Dan Autrey, publisher of Tampa Bay Newspapers, had contacted him Aug. 5 with concerns that new provisions of the proposal would impact the company’s ability to distribute newspapers in the town. Unsolicited written or printed materials could only be distributed to residences under seven specific conditions.
Approved manners of distribution would include putting the materials in a mail slot or handing them directly to the residents. Materials could not be distributed by “tossing materials from vehicles” or hanging them from doorknobs. A fine of $200 could be assessed for each violation.
Daigneault said TBN’s attorney sent him some possible alternate language that could added to the text. However, Daigneault said he had not yet had time to review the suggested revision.
He noted, however, that he “can’t carve out exceptions” for the newspaper or any other entity.
• The commission unanimously re-appointed Kristine Johanson to a two-year term on the Parks and Recreation Board. She served as chairman during her most recent term, which expired Aug. 1.