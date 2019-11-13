GULFPORT — When Caroline Duvoe was laid off from her job at IBM in 2009, she knew one thing: she was done with corporate America.
She decided to get a master’s degree in human development from Eckerd College. Through that program, she found an internship with PARC, an organization that provides programs and services to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. This was a life-changing experience for the then-Gulfport resident.
“During my internship at PARC, I fell in love with the population,” Duvoe said. “I knew I wanted to work with special abilities people.”
Even before she graduated, she landed a job at Lift Academy, a nonprofit educational organization for neuro-diverse children and young adults, in Seminole.
In her personal life, she also loved the arts and was an artist herself. She discovered her talent in 1995, when she refurbished furniture at her home and created abstract designs on tiles by layering paint to produce a “really pretty” effect.
She brought her two passions together at Lift, organizing a pop-up art show for the students.
“That made me realize I wanted to reach deeper into the population,” Duvoe said.
By 2014, she had left Lift and launched her own nonprofit organization, Abstract Art for Autism, based in Gulfport.
She offers free art workshops once or twice a month at the Gulfport Art Center, 2726 54th St. S.
The next showcase, the Special Abilities Art Opening and Fundraiser, takes place Saturday, Nov. 16, 6 to 9 p.m. The framed artwork is available to purchase, ranging from $10 to $50. Half of each sale goes to the student who created the work and the other half is donated to Abstract Art for Autism.
While Duvoe primarily works with students with autism and Asperger’s, she welcomes students with “all sorts of challenges,” she said, including Down Syndrome, ADHD, cerebral palsy and dyslexia.
“If these workshops will benefit someone, they’re welcome to join us,” she said.
She recalls one of her first workshops. At the end of it, one of her students, said, “This was the best day of my life.”
That moment sticks with Duvoe and reminds her of the positive impact the organization has on a community that struggles to find opportunities to socialize and connect with others.
Her ex-husband, Dan Mlotkowski, assists her with the organization, hanging and framing the artwork, setting up the space for shows and workshops, and helping out wherever he’s needed the most.
“Think of me as the back-of-the-house guy,” he said.
He’s also touched by Abstract Art for Autism’s mission and impact.
“One thing that we do, even though (our shows) are every other month, it’s consistent, and that is what is lacking in the special abilities community,” he said. “They need consistent events, programs and things for them to do, to get involved in.”
He added, “It’s amazing to see how much they grow from these workshops. They come paint with us and walk away with more confidence and more social skills. We know we’re contributing to our community in a positive way.”
For more information about Abstract Art for Autism, visit www.facebook.com/studioduvoe.org.