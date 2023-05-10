Tourism pros to take SunRunner
ST. PETE BEACH — Tourism professionals attending a luncheon themed “Bridging the Beaches and the Bay” will get to do just that Friday, May 12, when they ride the SunRunner bus from the beach to downtown St. Petersburg.
The SunRunner trip will come at the end of the ReRoute Tourism luncheon, hosted by the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce at the TradeWinds Island Grand on St. Pete Beach. The bus will take participants to the Red Mesa Cantina on Third Street S in the heart of the St. Petersburg business district.
Before the luncheon gets underway, participants can visit the Business Expo and maybe win a raffle prize.
Anyone that would like to participate can visit www.tampabaybeaches.com/annualevents to register.
St. Pete Beach Library news
The St. Pete Beach Library is at 365 73rd Ave. Here is a schedule of upcoming events:
Friday, May 12, noon — Feature Film: See Spblibrary.com for movie details.
Saturday, May 13, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. — Save our Strays: Cat Café Adoption Event. Even if you can't adopt, please consider bringing a donation of kitty litter or wet cat food.
Monday, May 15, 5 p.m. — Feature Film: See Spblibrary.com for movie details.
Tuesday, May 16, 10 a.m. — Story Time: Learn numbers, colors, and the alphabet through songs, stories, and movement.
Tuesday, May 16, 2 p.m.— Veterans History Project Information Session: Are you an American Veteran or do you know one? Would you like your experience preserved for future generations? This information session will introduce you to the Library of Congress Veterans History Project. Hosted by Michael Lyons, volunteer coordinator for the Veterans History Project. All veterans are welcome.
Wednesday, May 17, 3 p.m. — Fall Prevention Workshop: Learn your personal risk of falling, what contributes to elevated falls risk, and how to reduce your risk for a major fall.
Wednesday, May 17, 5:30 p.m. — Documentary: See Spblibrary.com for movie details.
Thursday, May 18, 2 p.m. — A Novel Idea Book Club: Join us for a discussion of “Alas, Babylon” by Pat Frank. Ask at the circulation desk for a copy! Email: spbbookclub@gmail.com.
Friday, May 19, 2 p.m. — World Cinema: See Spblibrary.com for movie details.
Saturday, May 20, 11 a.m.— Story & STEAM: Stars. Join for a special story and activity built around STEAM concepts. This is a caregiver participation program intended for elementary age students.
Visit SPBLibrary.com for details about other programs.
Gulf Beaches Library news
The Gulf Beaches Public Library is located at 200 Municipal Drive in Madeira Beach. Visit the library on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, and check out its new website at gulfbeacheslibrary.org. Here is a schedule of upcoming events:
Writers Group: Mondays, 10 a.m.-12 noon.
Tech Help: Mondays, 1 p.m. Ask questions about your devices.
Movies: Foreign Tuesdays, 2:30-4:30 p.m.; Popular Wednesdays, 2:30-4:30 p.m.
Mahjong: Thursdays, 11 a.m. Old and new members welcome!
Investment Club: Thursdays, 2:30-4:00 p.m.
Scrabble: Fridays, 1-4 p.m.
Book Club: Tuesday, May 16 at 10:30 a.m. “The School for Good Mothers” by Jessamine Chan.
Storytime-Baby & Me: Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m., ages 2 and under.
Storytime-PreK: Fridays, 10:30 a.m., ages 2-4.
Author Talk: Lane DeGregory. Tuesday, May 30 at 6:30 pm. Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist DeGregory will discuss her book “The Girl in the Window and Other True Tales” with a Q&A to follow.