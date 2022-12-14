Local beach towns may be regaining some power to regulate short-term rentals in their residential neighborhoods.
Most recently, the Second District Court of Appeals partly ruled against a former vacation rental owner, effectively approving Redington Shores’ strong regulations of short-term rentals.
“This win is huge,” said Mayor MaryBeth Henderson, “not just for Redington Shores, but for vacation rentals everywhere.”
Nearby Redington Beach is halfway through approving similar strong regulations as a stop-gap measure in its fight to totally ban vacation rentals in its residential neighborhoods. A final vote is scheduled for Dec. 21.
The town, which lost an appeal last month over the validity of a 2008 ordinance and a successful March referendum that would ban vacation renters, has filed a new lawsuit seeking to validate that referendum, in which 86% of its voters approved a move to completely ban vacation renters.
Meanwhile, the town is considering an ordinance that officials there acknowledge would create tough regulations for vacation rental homeowners.
“If the judgment comes back in our favor, then these (regulations) all go away,” said Redington Beach Mayor David Will.
Legal disputes over short-term rentals in residential neighborhoods began in earnest after the Florida Legislature in 2011 barred cities and towns from banning or regulating vacation rentals unless they already had such regulations on their books.
Several years later, responding to angry towns and their residents, the Legislature amended that action to allow municipalities to regulate such issues as noise, trash, and life-safety. Towns were still banned, however, from regulating the duration or frequency of such rentals.
“Cities without short-term rental regulations in place prior to June 1, 2011, have had their zoning authority stripped and are now seeing these rentals completely overtake residential neighborhoods. Long-time residents are moving out as a result, and the residential character of traditional neighborhoods is slowly being destroyed,” according to a Florida League of Cities 2021 report.
This year, the League reiterated its call for the state to restore “home rule” for municipalities to allow them to amend existing short-term rental regulations, an issue that is currently before several courts, with cities and towns increasingly winning their cases. Others are still pending.
Several months ago, short-term rental property owners failed to halt a Marco Island voter referendum that authorized new vacation rental regulations.
Palm Beach County was sued by Airbnb last summer over a regulatory ordinance requiring the company to collect bed taxes saying it was unconstitutional.
Just recently, one of the grandfathered cities, Longboat Key, began considering further tightening its short-term rental ordinance by requiring rental owners to register their properties.
Indian Rocks Beach is considering increasing inspection fees for vacation rentals and limiting the number of guests that can be accommodated at any one time.
“I believe that short-term rentals are a cancer that erodes the residential and family character of a community,” Will said. “Our efforts are 100% into resolving this situation and preventing short-term rentals.”
The town is virtually all single-family residential and historically did not allow short-term rentals in its residential neighborhoods. The Legislature’s action changed that.
During a Nov. 30 workshop and a Dec. 7 commission meeting, officials and residents debated instituting the toughest regulations of vacation rentals that they thought would be upheld in the courts.
Many residents wanted to make the short-term rental regulations even tougher. Suggestions ranged from not allowing guests onto the town’s beach to requiring background checks, asking guests if they are registered sex offenders, and charging extremely high permit fees.
Commissioners sought tougher regulations, as well.
“What about requiring the owner to check their property at 7 a.m., 12 noon, 5 p.m., 9 p.m., midnight, and 4 a.m.?” asked Commissioner Richard Cariello.
“I don’t want to add things that would put us in a position to lose in court,” Town Attorney Robert Eschenfelder cautioned the commission recently. “That is unlikely to be upheld.”
The 20-page proposed ordinance will be considered for a final vote at a commission meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21.
Former commission misstep
The current commission acknowledges that a previous set of commissioners erred in 2008 when they ignored a charter requirement to hold a referendum before altering its zoning regulations to ban vacation rental activity.
Just before a referendum was held earlier this year to fix that error, it was declared invalid in a state appeals court. The town is relitigating that issue, arguing the successful March referendum and therefore the 2008 ordinance is enforceable.
“I have had six years of hell having a five-bedroom house next to us,” resident Scott Doyle said. “The whole key to it is to make it so uncomfortable and so untenable for the short-term renters.”
The commission agreed.
The proposed ordinance, which passed unanimously on first reading, vividly describes the effects of vacation rentals in the town, including “regular noise disturbances, vandalism, trespass, public urination, and failure to obey parking, solid waste and litter rules”.
Further, the ordinance states that vacationers are often “hostile” to residents when confronted about their behavior.
Generally, the ordinance requires each vacation rental dwelling to be formally registered with the town and pay yet-to-be-determined fees and business taxes to repay the town for administered the regulations.
Those fees would cover the costs of inspecting and managing vacation rentals in the town, such as hiring one or more additional deputies and an additional building official.
Some commissioners had suggested charging upwards of $100,000 annually for each vacation rental, but Eschenfelder said such fees should be “reasonable.”
Some of the rules that operators of vacation rental properties in Redington Beach would have to follow under the proposed new rules include:
• Permit applications must be filled out in person at town hall and renewed yearly.
• Maximum of eight guests per dwelling and a maximum of two people per bedroom.
• Each vacation rental must be inspected for compliance by the town building official before being allowed to accept guests.
• Operators must respond within one hour to any complaint or question from the town, and must be available to town, police, and fire officials 24 hours/7 days a week.
• Guests must be asked their sex-offender status and if so be required to register with the Sheriff’s Office and comply with state distance separation requirements from schools, parks, playgrounds and similar places where children might gather.
• Vacation rental properties must comply with all requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act, including providing a designated handicapped parking space.
• Guests are not allowed to have pets or outside amplified music at any time.
• Guests must observe a “quiet-time” period from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. and refrain from any loud noises and abide by other restrictions.
• Parking is restricted to the vacation rental property and banned from other areas of the town.
• Owners/managers must maintain complete guest records, including official identification and details of guest stays, for a minimum of two years.
• A professionally executed (by architect, engineer, or draftsman) site and structure layout plan must match official property records.
• Vacation rental and zoning regulations and conduct rules provided by the town must be posted near the entrance door.
• A new owner of an existing registered vacation rental property must complete an entirely new registration process with the town.
Eschenfelder expects these rules to be challenged in court by vacation rental property owners.
“It’s what everybody does on the beach, file lawsuits,” he said.
Continuing legal battles
Though Redington Shores just won the right to regulate vacation rentals, the Court of Appeals remanded another issue involving First Amendment free speech rights back to the Circuit Court for reconsideration and possible trial.
Last year, the town approved a set of rules governing short-term rental properties in its commercial tourist district. The rules require property owners to obtain a permit from the town and set occupancy standards and operating regulations, similar to those being considered in Redington Beach.
The court upheld those regulations, describing them as a “minimal burden” on vacation rental property owners.
Still at issue, however, is whether a vacation rental owner may be required to track and “promptly” report any violations of the town’s short-term rental rules. The appeals court said there was not enough evidence in the court record to decide the issue.
However, Eschenfelder, who also represents Redington Shores, says the town may decide not to pursue litigating that case.
“I don’t know if that provision could be enforced. How can we prove that an owner was aware their guests were violating the rules?” he said.
Eschenfelder said the ruling, although “mixed,” was the first time a Florida appellate court had considered a challenge over a municipality’s ability to set short-term rental regulatory rules.
“It was a good outcome for Redington Shores and all other towns out there,” he told Tampa Bay Newspapers.
Carol Muszik, who has sued Redington Shores for alleged harassment over operation of vacation rental properties, said she will continue her fight.
“I am still in the game on a lot of issues,” said Muszik. “I am a long shot away in my legal battles against Redington Shores and its current mayor and current attorney.”