MADEIRA BEACH — The Gulf Beaches Public Library, 200 Municipal Drive in Madeira Beach, has announced several upcoming events.
The schedule includes:
Writers Group: Mondays, 10 a.m.-12 noon.
Tech Help: Mondays, 1 p.m. Ask questions about your devices.
Movies: Foreign Tuesday, 2:30-4:30 p.m.; Popular Wednesdays, 2:30-4:30 p.m.
Mahjong: Thursdays, 11 a.m. Old and new members welcome.
Investment Club: Thursdays, 2:30-4 p.m.
Scrabble: Fridays, 1-4 p.m.
Book Club: Tuesday, July 18 at 10:30 a.m. "The Lioness" by Chris Bohjalian.
Adult Summer Reading: June 1-Aug. 11. Enter to win a $20 Barnes & Noble gift card.
Haiku Poetry Contest: July 1-31. All ages. Winners will receive a cash prize. Visit the library or gulfbeacheslibrary.org to enter.
Storytime-Baby & Me: Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m., ages 2 and under.
Storytime-PreK: Fridays, 10:30 a.m., ages 2-4.
Reading with the Rays: Visit the library for more information.
Notary Services: The library provides notary services for $5 per stamp. Please call 727-391-2828 to schedule an appointment.