Most Pinellas County commencement ceremonies were held this past week, and now graduates are moving on to the next chapter of their lives.

Here, we highlight 2022 valedictorians and salutatorians around the beaches and Seminole who have made the most of their high school career and are continuing to pursue their dreams.

2022 Valedictorians and Salutatorians

Boca Ciega High

Valedictorian:

Julia Pierce

GPA: 4.6552

Future plans: University of South Florida

Salutatorian:

Jeremiah Daniels

GPA: 4.6316

Future plans: Florida State University

 

Osceola Fundamental High

Valedictorian:

Aaron Rubaii

GPA: 4.7545

Future plans: University of Florida

Salutatorian:

Eric Cisliek

GPA: 4.7500

Future plans: University of Florida

 

Richard O. Jacobson Tech High

Co-Valedictorians:

Kiley Jaindl

GPA: 4.4524

Future plans: University of Florida

Faith Patterson

GPA: 4.4412

Future plans: Stetson University

Salutatorian:

Sabryna Neves

GPA: 4.439

Future plans: University of South Florida

 

Seminole High

Valedictorian:

Mackenzie Duford

GPA: 4.7407

Future plans: Emory University

 

Salutatarion:

Megan Arbuckle

GPA: 4.7404

Future plans: University of Florida

 

 

 

 