Most Pinellas County commencement ceremonies were held this past week, and now graduates are moving on to the next chapter of their lives.
Here, we highlight 2022 valedictorians and salutatorians around the beaches and Seminole who have made the most of their high school career and are continuing to pursue their dreams.
2022 Valedictorians and Salutatorians
Boca Ciega High
Valedictorian:
Julia Pierce
GPA: 4.6552
Future plans: University of South Florida
Salutatorian:
Jeremiah Daniels
GPA: 4.6316
Future plans: Florida State University
Osceola Fundamental High
Valedictorian:
Aaron Rubaii
GPA: 4.7545
Future plans: University of Florida
Salutatorian:
Eric Cisliek
GPA: 4.7500
Future plans: University of Florida
Richard O. Jacobson Tech High
Co-Valedictorians:
Kiley Jaindl
GPA: 4.4524
Future plans: University of Florida
Faith Patterson
GPA: 4.4412
Future plans: Stetson University
Salutatorian:
Sabryna Neves
GPA: 4.439
Future plans: University of South Florida
Seminole High
Valedictorian:
Mackenzie Duford
GPA: 4.7407
Future plans: Emory University
Salutatarion:
Megan Arbuckle
GPA: 4.7404
Future plans: University of Florida