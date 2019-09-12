INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — The City Commission voted unanimously to approve two ordinances adopting the fiscal year 2019-2020 tax rate and budget on first reading during a special meeting Sept. 3. A second and final reading and public hearing is scheduled for Sept. 17.
Mayor Cookie Kennedy briefly explained the tax rate and budget preparation process at the beginning of the meeting. Advance notices were mailed to Indian Rocks Beach residents prior to a workshop in July to keep taxpayers apprised of when the tax rate and budget would be open for discussion at Town Hall. Four residents attended the Sept. 3 meeting for the first reading and public hearing of the related ordinances.
At a July 23 preliminary meeting, the proposed millage rate for the upcoming fiscal year was set at 1.8326 mills, the same as it was the previous year. One mill is equal to $1 for every $1,000 of assessed property value.
According to Finance Director Dan Carpenter, millage rates in Pinellas County range from 0.6737 to 6.7550, making the Indian Rocks Beach rate among the lowest in the county.
During the segment allowing for public input prior to the vote on the tax rate, resident John Pfanstiehl expressed concern regarding property owners who did not qualify for homestead exemptions. No comments were made by the commissioners in response.
After the first ordinance adopting the tax rate passed, the 2019-2020 budget of $6,655,340 was approved.
Carpenter highlighted features of the final budget, including “up to a 3 percent cost-of-living raise for all employees of the city, 3.1 percent increase in the city’s law enforcement contract, road reconstruction, stormwater projects, solar enhancements to city facilities, and city park upgrades.”
Kennedy expressed support regarding the special projects included in next year’s budget. “All (of these projects are) for very good cause,” said the mayor.
Total spending reflected allocations from the general fund of $3,861,520, solid waste enterprise fund of $1,520,820, local option sales tax fund of $1,218,000 and local option gas tax fund of $55,000.
During the public hearing prior to the budget vote, Indian Rocks Beach resident Kelly Cisarik spoke in support of stormwater and reconstruction projects. Then Cisarik addressed the City Commission regarding a need to fund updates to the city’s website. She requested that the commissioners consider expediting restoration of the city’s archive of commission meeting minutes and agendas on the website.
Cisarik emphasized the “need for transparency” and to make the city’s records more accessible to residents with disabilities. Commissioners made no comments in response.