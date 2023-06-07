REDINGTON SHORES — Amid growing complaints from residents about motorized paragliding on local beaches, town commissioners soon may ban such activity.
At a May 31 workshop, the board of commissioners unanimously directed the town attorney to write a new ordinance that would ban paragliding on local beaches year-round.
Paragliding involves wearing a back-pack motor that provides enough thrust to take off using a paraglider, which can be launched or landed quickly by the pilot in still air or level ground.
The activity had been a source of debate for almost two months, as residents complained about the noise created by the paragliders while they were trying to enjoy the sunset. They also expressed concern over any possible disturbance to birds nesting on the beach.
“The problem we are trying to solve is protecting our nesting birds, the noise at sunset and the liability of paragliders landing on the ground,” Vice Mayor Lisa Hendrickson said.
Commissioner Jennie Blackburn, who originally broached the issue to the commission, said that she could “understand why the paragliders want to be able to enjoy their hobby” but that she had received many complaints from residents.
The activity on the beach usually occurs mostly at sunset.
“We are very careful about where we take off and land — we do it safely,” Alberto Montiero, a St. Petersburg-based paraglider, told the Redington Shores commission last week. But he acknowledged that “some people do not follow the rules.”
Montiero said he also flies his paraglider at Fort De Soto, Tierra Verde, and at the park near the Skyway Bridge.
“I am just asking for us to fly in a safe manner that the beach provides us,” he said.
“(Paragliders) are beautiful,” resident Donna Waldman said. “They are not up that often and we thoroughly enjoy seeing them. Please, please, don’t make a problem out of something that should not be a problem. It should be a joy for everybody.”
However, the town’s attorney, Robert Eschenfelder, wrote in letter to the commission that “from a risk management perspective, if such activity becomes a repeated activity on the town’s beaches, as it appears it is, the town should prohibit or regulate it.”
He cited the “negative impact on the ability of residents to peacefully enjoy their homes and condos near the beach.”
Said resident Hal Grant: “They are landing and taking off from the same beach where people are walking with their children. They are also annoying with the gas engines and sometimes they fly over the buildings. While I love the sunsets, I would prefer them quiet and uninterrupted.”
Other residents stressed the effect of the growing number of paragliders on black skimmers.
“I’m here to ask for a ban on motorized paragliders for the birds, because they cannot ask you themselves,” said resident Debora Dustman.
A nesting colony of some 200 black skimmers can be flushed into the air by the noise created by paragliders.
When they leave their nests, predators like coyotes and fish crows “quickly move in and steal the skimmers’ eggs and young chicks,” she said.
At sunset, the birds are “extra vulnerable,” because that is when they are trying to settle for the night,” Dustman added.
“There really aren’t many places in Pinellas County that are as naturally suited for nesting as Redington Shores, because we have both a deep beach and fewer beachgoers than noisy, overpopulated Clearwater and St. Pete Beaches,” she said.
Black skimmers, named for their color and behavior as their fly low over the surface of the Gulf of Mexico skimming the water with their lower beaks. Skimmers have relatively large bodies, with black feathers on top and white feathers on the bottom and wing tips.
According to the Florida Wildlife Commission, skimmers nest from May to September along the shoreline and on islands in colonies of several hundred pairs of birds. Each pair produces up to five eggs that they take four-hour turns sitting on until they hatch in about 25 days.
As a result of population loss, the black skimmer is on Florida’s threatened-species list.
TI bans paragliding
Treasure Island passed an ordinance in 2003 prohibiting anyone taking off or landing — or even flying — over the city’s beaches, parks or water. Aerial acrobatics are specifically prohibited over the city’s parks and designated safe bathing areas.
The only “aerial apparatus” permitted under the ordinance is a kite or a helicopter or plane that is specifically permitted by the city manager or is responding to a life-endangering event.
The action was taken by the city commission following complaints from residents and beachgoers about noise and intrusion by paragliders flying directly over sunbathers. City officials were also concerned about safety if paragliders took off or landed where people were gathered.
Clearwater demands that paragliders obtain a special permit and likewise Pinellas County.