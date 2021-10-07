Madeira Beach appoints interim city manager

MADEIRA BEACH — The city commission decided at a special meeting on Oct. 4 to appoint Recreation Director Jay Hatch as interim city manager. He will replace current City Manager Bob Daniels, whose contract expires Nov. 1. Hatch will serve until a new city manager is hired.
The commission was divided over whether to pick a city staff member as interim manager, or have Daniels stay on a while longer.
Mayor John Hendricks said he would like to see Daniels’ contract extended until December “so we can have an orderly transition in the city, and not have to go without a city manager.”
Another concern, brought up by both Hendricks and Commissioner Nancy Hodges, was that the city department heads already have a lot going on — too much to take on the added responsibility of interim city manager.
Department heads “are pretty swamped” and “loaded down with their tasks,” said Hodges.
But Commissioner Helen “Happy” Price favored hiring a city staff member. She said she had spoken briefly with Hatch about the interim city manager position and he had said he would consider doing it.
Commissioner Doug Andrews, who had hired Hatch when Andrews was head of the rec department, said Hatch could “step in perfectly” as interim manager.
Hatch was at the meeting, and said he was not planning to apply for the city manager position, but could take on the interim manager responsibilities.
“If that’s what you need, I’m willing to step in and help,” Hatch said.
Price made a motion to appoint Hatch to the position. She got the support of Andrews and Hendricks, for a 3 to 2 majority. Hodges and Commissioner Dave Hutson voted no, preferring instead to extend Daniels’ stay.
It was also mentioned at the meeting that the city had received three applications for the city manager job so far. The deadline for applying is Oct. 17.