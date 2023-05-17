REDINGTON SHORES — The Town Commission unanimously agreed to rewrite local parking regulations in preparation of raising Redington Shores parking fines, particularly along Gulf Boulevard.
A workshop to hold a detailed discussion of the town’s parking fines will be held at a date soon to be set.
The most significant change to the parking regulations, covered in an ordinance approved at a May 10 commission meeting, involves the amount of time commercial vehicles will be allowed to park on Gulf Boulevard. The commission decided to double the allowable time for vehicles to four hours on Gulf Boulevard, with the caveat that commercial vehicles may remain longer if they have not completed their work for nearby residents or businesses.
Commercial vehicles are also barred from side streets on both the east and west sides of Gulf Boulevard unless they are making a delivery or pickup or are performing a service for residents or businesses. Overnight parking of commercial vehicles on Gulf Boulevard is banned.
“What we are talking about is allowing (commercial vehicles) enough time to do their work and move on, and not advertise their business on Guld Boulevard overnight,” Vice Mayor Lisa Hendrickson said.
The revised parking regulations updated and modernized the language of the ordinance, said Town Attorney Robert Eschenfelder.
“A lot of the language (was) antiquated and inconsistent,” he said.
One of the items removed from the ordinance was a prohibition to leaving keys in a car ignition. The new wording also clarified definitions of different types of vehicles and parking areas.
In general, the regulations prohibit parking in traffic lanes on all side streets; set rules for parking in town lots; and bar recreational and commercial vehicles from parking on Gulf Boulevard between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. and from any side streets or rights-of-way between “sunset and sunrise.”
As before, vehicles are not allowed to block emergency vehicles, general traffic or driveways.
“We haven’t changed our parking fines since 2002. I know they are too low when people say they don’t care about paying the 50 bucks to visit the beach,” Mayor MaryBeth Henderson said.
The ordinance declares certain activities illegal and subject to fines, such as overtime parking, improperly parking in handicapped spaces, no-parking zones and double parking, as well as leaving a running vehicle unattended.
The 14-page ordinance lists many other prohibitions, including barring vehicles from parking on sidewalks, within intersections, crosswalks, or safety zones, bridges, no-stopping or no-parking zones, and on grass swales on town right-of ways.
The amount of many specific fines was removed from the ordinance, pending the creation of a separate fine ordinance.
Currently, Redington Shores levies a $50 fine for parking violations with an additional $50 late fee if not paid on time.
The new ordinance also sets second and subsequent fines during a 12-month period for metered spaces at $100.
One of the “exceptions” to the parking violations involves “social gatherings” at a resident’s home, as long as the resident informs the town clerk of the planned event a day earlier.
Appeals of issued parking tickets are heard by the town’s special magistrate, who is allowed to levy additional costs beyond official fines.
Other beach communities have varied approaches to parking fines, particularly on Gulf Boulevard.
Just to the south, North Redington Beach charges $50 per parking violation and is not considering increasing that fine at this time, according to Mayor Bill Queen. The town also has no restrictions on the length of time cars park on Gulf Boulevard.
Nearby Redington Beach, which has no parking available on Gulf Boulevard, sharply cracked down on parking lot violations last year on non-resident parking in its Beach Park lot, levying $100 for the first violation, $200 for the second and $500 for any further violation within a 12-month period.
Nearly three years ago, Indian Shores, the town just to the north of Redington Shores, doubled its parking fines from $25 to $50 per violation.
Last year St. Pete Beach, the southern-most Pinellas beach community, increased its parking fines to $90, the same rate as nearby Treasure Island.