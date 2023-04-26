Chamber sets tourism lunch, expo
ST. PETE BEACH — The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Tourism Luncheon for tourism professionals and industry leaders on Friday, May 12, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the TradeWinds Island Grand Resort, 5500 Gulf Blvd.
The event begins with a business expo at 11 a.m., followed by the program at noon. Cost to participate in the expo is $175 for Beaches Chamber members and $490 for non-members. A few sponsorships are still available, costs vary.
Cost to attend is $65 per member, $75 for non-members; table sponsorship is $750. Business expo registration, event sponsorship details and tickets are available at www.tampabaybeaches.com/annualevents.
For more information, contact Robin Miller at info@tampabaybeaches.com or visit TampaBayBeaches.com.
T.I. street party rocks around clock
Rock Around the Clock returns to the clock tower in downtown Treasure Island on Saturday, May 6, with the band No Filter.
Downtown Treasure Island businesses and restaurants will participate in the event and vendors will be set up around the clock tower.
Music will begin at 6 p.m., with DJ Dave presenting Bandingo. No Filter will perform at 8 p.m.
Traffic will be detoured during the event. East and westbound traffic can use 108th Avenue, 106th Avenue and 104th Avenue as alternate routes.
Metered parking will be available at the Treasure Island City Hall, located at 120 108th Avenue, and at the Treasure Community Center and Park located at Gulf Boulevard and 106th Avenue (behind Walgreen’s).
Masons present bikes to readers
MADEIRA BEACH — Students at Orange Grove Elementary School in Seminole who read the most teacher-approved books throughout the school year were presented with new bicycles April 18 by the Gulf Beach Masonic Lodge.
Runners-up were presented gift cards to Barnes & Noble bookstore by lodge member John Cone III, whose late wife was a Pinellas County School librarian.
The lodge’s “Bikes for Books” program begin in 2017. The program provides a boy and girl from each grade level (K-5) at a chosen elementary school with a new bicycle purchased by the Masonic Lodge.
Treasure Island to host hurricane expo
TREASURE ISLAND — As hurricane seasons approaches, the city will host a Hurricane Expo Wednesday, May 31, at Treasure Island City Hall.
This year's expo will include:
• 2023 hurricane forecast presented by Bay News 9 Chief Meteorologist Mike Clay
• Presentations from city staff about what to expect in the event of a tropical event and how citizens can prepare.
• Storm safety and survival tips.
• Presentations from Treasure Island Fire Rescue Chief Trip Barrs, Treasure Island Police Chief John Barkley, Pinellas County Emergency Management and more.
• Flood insurance and disaster assistance information.
Rotary presents Flags for Service
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — Is there someone you would like to honor for their service to our country or community?
The Rotary Club of Indian Rocks Beach will present its second annual Flags for Service fundraiser that will allow the community to honor those who are or have served us, locally or nationally.
From Memorial Day (May 29) until Flag Day (June 14), U.S. flags, along with a banner reflecting the name and service details for the person being honored, will be displayed in Chic-A-Si Park on Indian Rocks Beach to show appreciation for the sacrifices and dedication of current and former members of our armed forces, law enforcement and first responders.
To sponsor a flag and create a custom banner, visit www.indianrocksrotary.org. Click on the 2023 Flags for Service tab for event details and the flag/banner order form. A separate order is required for each person being honored.
The banner will display the name, branch, rank, place of service and service time. After the celebration, sponsors will be able to collect the banner as well as one of the flags displayed.
Portions of the proceeds from the project will support Project Hero (www.weareprojecthero.org) and the Richard “Rick” Walker Scholarship Program. Walker, who passed away suddenly last year, was an avid supporter of this event, a past president of the Rotary club a member of Pinellas Suncoast Fire & Rescue.
Call Rotarian Paul Burns at 727-595-4540 with any questions.
Rotary presents check
The Rotary Club of the Gulf Beaches presented a check to the city of Treasure Island at the April 18 City Commission meeting representing money raised from the club’s golf and tennis fundraising event held at Treasure Bay in February. The annual fundraising event was considered a major success.
Gulf Beaches Library news
The Gulf Beaches Public Library is located at 200 Municipal Drive in Madeira Beach. Visit the library on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, and check out the new website at gulfbeacheslibrary.org. Here is a schedule of upcoming events:
Writers Group: Mondays, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Tech Help: Mondays, 1 p.m. Ask questions about your devices.
Movies: Foreign Tuesdays, 2:30-4:30 p.m.; Popular Wednesdays, 2:30-4:30 p.m.
Mahjong: Thursdays, 11 a.m. Old and new members welcome!
Investment Club: Thursdays, 2:30-4 p.m.
Scrabble: Fridays, 1-4 p.m.
Book Club: Tuesday, May 16 at 10:30 a.m. “The School for Good Mothers” by Jessamine Chan.
Haiku Poetry Contest: Through April 30. All ages. Submit entries online or in person. Winners will receive up to $100!
Storytime-Baby & Me: Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m., ages 2 and under.
Storytime-PreK: Fridays, 10:30 a.m., ages 2-4.
St. Pete Beach Library news
Friday, April 28, 12 noon, Color Me Calm: Adult Coloring. Did you know that coloring reduces anxiety and the mental and physical impacts of stress? Drop in and color awhile. Snacks will be provided.
Monday, May 1, 5 p.m. — Feature Film: Join us for a film and popcorn. See spblibrary.com for movie details.
Tuesday, May 2, 10 a.m. — Story Time: Learn numbers, colors, and the alphabet through songs, stories, and movement.
Tuesday, May 2, 3:30 p.m. — Topics in American History: Gerald Ford and Jimmy Carter Part 1. Gerald Ford’s ascent to the presidency is unique in American history. His background and road to the White House was unparalleled. Ford's desire to rebuild trust in government met mixed reviews. He became a transitional figure leading to the Carter administration. The discussions for both May and June will examine issues that span both presidencies.
Wednesday, May 3, 5:30 p.m. — Family Movie & Lightsaber Craft: Join us for a film and craft. We’ll provide the popcorn! See spblibrary.com for movie details.
Thursday, May 4, all day — May the Fourth be with you! Come by the desk and choose between the Jedi or the Sith to receive a Star Wars prize.
Friday, May 5, 12 noon — Feature Film: Join us for a film and popcorn. See spblibrary.com for movie details.
Friday, May 6, all day — Free Comic Book Day: Come to the desk to choose your free comic book! (While supplies last).
Visit SPBLibrary.com for details about our other programs.