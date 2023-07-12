ST. PETE BEACH — Plans for a fishing pier at Fisherman’s Park were sent back to the drawing board by city commissioners for a more encompassing design, perhaps encompassing nearby Sunset Park.
Installing an octagon-shaped pier at Fisherman’s Park on the western end of Corey Avenue so anglers would not have to crowd the seawall seemed like a good idea by staff, until commissioners considered what one called “unintended consequences.”
According to a staff report by planner Brandon Berry, the city has envisioned public facilities at the western end of Corey Avenue for well over a decade, with the 2003 master plan for the Resort/Commercial Districts promoting a sunset park and the 2015 Vision for the Corey Avenue District promoting specifically a public boardwalk and fishing pier.
During a June 27 meeting, Berry said the pier is now moving forward “as a standalone development that will have singular access from the Fisherman’s Park street-end park at the western end of Corey Avenue.”
The project is included in the city’s 2023 capital improvements budget at a cost of $234,574 and is currently in the state Department of Environmental Protection permitting process.
Berry said the pier was envisioned with a 60.3-foot-long octagonal design which will be constructed with railings, an interior fish cleaning table, and a six-foot walk that extends along the western side of Sunset Way from 75th Avenue to the park. While bicycle racks will be included, there is no parking lot at Fisherman’s Park.
Both city code and DEP code for Boca Ciega Preserve allows projections into the channel not to exceed 25 percent of waterway width; the proposed 60-foot pier will encompass 22.5 percent of the waterway width.
City Manager Alex Rey noted a lot of people also go fishing every day at Sunset Park’s parking lot seawall, located a few blocks south of Fisherman’s Park. Commissioners noted there is also already a fishing pier to the north of Fisherman’s Park at McKinney Park on Blind Pass Road.
Commissioner Chris Graus said his concern is the 60-foot pier proposed at Fisherman’s Park will “stick out into the pass a long way, and it’s a tricky corner to navigate with a boat.”
Mayor Adrian Petrila added “the currents are very strong there.”
Commissioner Mark Grill observed there’s a sandbar in the channel that boaters have to navigate and when the tide is low, one can even see a beach area created.
“It’s a tight corner and people hug that wall,” Grill said. “The investment in beautifying the facility and adding facilities for residents, absolutely, sign me up. But we have to make sure that we don’t create unintended consequences. We need input from the boating community because contention was a concern. It will be interesting to see what DEP has to say.”
Grill said city staff needs to do more work and analysis. “I’m not sure if we are ready to move forward with this right now,” he said.
Graus added, “We may have to look at this a little bit more, there are some safety concerns here.”
The city manager said staff will go back to the drawing board and return with other options. He withdrew the item with plans to return with a better plan.