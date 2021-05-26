TIERRA VERDE — Geysers of white water exploded into the air last week as underwater explosives shattered supports of the 60-year-old Tierra Verde bridge, now replaced by a new fixed-span bridge connecting the island communities of Tierra Verde and Isla del Sol.
Traffic began passing over the new bridge in February, but has been occasionally delayed by construction activity. The new bridge is more than 2,500 feet long, supported by 18 poured concrete piers, and is expected to last at least 75 years.
“The new bridge is a wonderful asset to the residents of Tierra Verde and for people going to the beaches,” says Robin Miller, president and chief executive of the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce.
The bridge is just one more example of how the island community has been prospering in recent years, according to Miller. In particular, she cited the new Residence Inn hotel, revitalization of the Tierra Verde Marina, and the new, expanded Island Grill and Raw Bar.
The former Tierra Verde bridge was built in 1961 and until February opened to passing boat traffic two times an hour each day, often severely delaying nearly 16,000 vehicles for both people living on Tierra Verde and the thousands of visitors to Fort DeSoto State Park.
The new two-lane, 65-foot-tall bridge built by the American Bridge Co. and designed by American Consulting Engineers of Florida LLC is high enough for boats to sail underneath without the need to raise a draw bridge as was required by the former bridge.
A similar fixed high-level bridge was completed on the Pinellas Bayway in 2014 connecting Isla del Sol and St. Pete Beach.
The $56.8 million Florida Department of Transportation multi-pronged, two-mile long project financed by tolls began in late 2018 and is scheduled to fully completed by this fall.
Currently, it costs $1 to use the Pinellas Bayway and an additional 75 cents to access Fort DeSoto State Park. The toll roadway is part of the state’s SunPass automated toll system, which offers discounted toll rates. Discounts are also available to residents and frequent users.
The construction project includes repaving State Road 679 from the Pinellas Bayway (SR 682) to the base of the new bridge. The Bayway connects south St. Petersburg and St. Pete Beach, terminating at the Don CeSar Hotel.
During construction, a crew of about 50 worked up to 11 hours a day, six days a week on the project.
When fully completed, the roadway along SR 679 will include a 12-foot shared-use path on the east side and a 5-foot wide sidewalk on the west side, accommodating both pedestrians and bikers, as well as a new seawall south of the bridge and a new roundabout at the intersection of Madonna Boulevard and First Street in Tierra Verde.
Work on the bridge itself is virtually done, according to Kristen Carsen, FDOT communications manager for District Seven.
The explosive demolition of a portion of the old bridge was a one-day event May 18. The remaining sections of the older bridge will be removed using heavy equipment, according to Carsen.
“There is still quite a bit of work remaining before the project is complete,” Carsen said.
That work includes replacement of the Boca Ciega Bay seawall, construction of the roundabout, drainage improvements, roadway milling and resurfacing on SR 682 north of the new bridge, installation of new signage, painting pavement markings, structure coatings, and installation of lighting and traffic management infrastructure.