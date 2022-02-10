TREASURE ISLAND — City commissioners proved beauty is in the eye of the beholder, as they sent renderings for a new City Center welcome sign back to the drawing board for more creative flair and a “wow” factor.
Mayor Tyler Payne noted sign designers followed commissioners’ suggestions from an earlier meeting to incorporate the architectural style of the clock tower on 7th Avenue and the Treasure Island Causeway Bridge. In addition, designers were asked to reuse City Hall’s existing LED message sign into the new rendition.
During a Feb. 1 meeting, City Manager Amy Davis asked commissioners for direction and guidance as to whether they liked any of the designs a sign company recently submitted to the city.
She said she favored a design that took a cue from architectural features on the Causeway bridge, even noting they could get a color palette to match the bridge.
Davis reminded commissioners the City Center building is going to be white, with mirrored film over the windows so it’s going to reflect the sky, which could make the building look a little light blue.
“We’re looking for some direction,” the city manager told commissioners.
However, after seeing a series of renderings, commissioners were not impressed, advising staff the sign needed more artistic flair.
“I wasn’t particularly in love with any of these, but that’s just my personal opinion,” Commissioner Saleene Partridge said. “I just think these are mediocre; there’s no ‘wow’ factor for me in any of these. I was kind of hoping for some better selections.”
Commissioner John Doctor agreed with Partridge. “I didn’t fall in love with any of them,” he said. “With it being out on Gulf Boulevard I thought that maybe it could be something (different). These are all square, rectangle. Something maybe even softer, maybe something round. I’ve seen a few signs that actually are round and look almost like a moon, or something over the water,” he explained.
Payne reminded commissioners that the city will be reusing the existing LED sign, “so that kind of limits us.”
Commissioner Deborah Toth asked about the lifespan of the current sign, and wondered if it was worth moving it to the new City Center.
She added that LEDs “are just annoying and distracting to drivers … I like something more static, that’s ambient to our environment, that fits.”
Payne said it was important to consider the public information component. “While it’s not great and aesthetically pleasing, it’s definitely a very effective way to communicate some of the upcoming dates and events in the community,” he said.
Former city commissioner Heidi Horak said the proposals “all look like shopping center signs to me … We’ve never had a sign on Gulf Boulevard, we better make it good; that’s what people are going to comment about … We should go with something splashy, beachy and fun, trying to encourage the vibe we want here in Treasure Island. Even though we’re city government, we don’t have to be boring all the time.”
Partridge suggested getting additional sign renditions or seeing if residents with artistic ability have ideas.
The mayor suggested Partridge be appointed to work with staff and the design company and bring a new set of designs back to the commission.
While the new City Center on Gulf Boulevard should open the end of May, the sign may not be ready by then, Davis noted.
“I think the ultimate product is more our concern than the timeline,” Partridge said.