NORTH REDINGTON BEACH — The luck of the Irish was with the town of North Redington Beach when its March meeting fell on St. Patrick’s Day. Two commissioners were sworn in and five new ordinances as well as a resolution passed unanimously at the March 17 town hall meeting.
Commissioners Corey Thornton (Seat 3) and Kevin Kennedy (Seat 4) were unopposed, so a municipal election was not necessary. Both were sworn in by Town Attorney Jay Daigneault at the start of the meeting.
Thornton, who was first appointed in 2019, now begins his third term in office while Kennedy, who was originally elected in 2013, is starting his fifth term on the commission. Their two-year terms in office will conclude in 2024.
Mayor Bill Queen then announced that the assignment of areas of responsibility will remain the same for the new commission. As they were on the previous board, Thornton will remain commissioner of safety, and Kennedy will remain vice mayor.
Seat 2 Commissioner Gary Curtis will continue to serve in his supervisory capacity as building commissioner and Seat 1 Commissioner Richard Bennett will lead Public Works.
A resolution appointing Audrey Schechter as code enforcement special magistrate passed unanimously 3-0 with Commissioners Curtis and Bennett absent. Since 2018 Schechter has served as special magistrate for the town in matters of variances, special exceptions and other administrative reviews regarding the town’s Code of Ordinances. Also in the resolution, the Board of Commissioners agreed to pay the special magistrate the rate of $250 per hour.
Meanwhile, Rick Nagrabski was appointed as Library Board Alternate by unanimous vote of 3-0. Bennett is North Redington Beach’s elected official representative on the Library Board.
Having an alternate on the library board was desirable “now that the library board is smaller — in case Commissioner Bennett is unable to attend (a meeting),” said the mayor. This would make sure that the town’s interests were always represented at the Library Board meetings.
Five new ordinances passed unanimously by a vote of 3-0 on their first reading.
The first ordinance allows for work or services to be put out for bid when the expenditure is in excess of $50,000. In the ordinance that this one will replace, the amount had been $25,000, so the increase is to accommodate the increased cost of projects.
Next, an ordinance prohibiting flagpoles on front and side setbacks, and permitting flagpoles on docks, passed. The change from the old ordinance is in prohibiting flagpoles from the front and side setbacks.
“(Flagpoles) need to be 20 feet back from the property line,” said Queen.
Another amended ordinance permitting sheds made of fireproof materials besides metal was addressed. Then an ordinance allowing for the construction of swimming pools within the rear setback on waterfront properties clarified compliance with setback requirements.
The last ordinance that passed had to do with eliminating maximum driveway width. The minimum width of any driveway is 12 feet, but the previous maximum has been eliminated from the code.