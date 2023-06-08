IRB Rotary to host Flag Day ceremony
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — The Rotary Club of Indian Rocks Beach will present its annual Flag Day Ceremony on Wednesday, June 14, at Chic-a-si Park, Fourth Avenue and First Street, Indian Rocks Beach.
The event will start at 11 a.m. and will include comments from IRB Mayor Cookie Kennedy; David Kline, president of IRB Rotary; and Doug Higley, assistant chief, Pinellas Suncoast Fire and Rescue. The keynote speaker will be Lt. Cmdr. Brittany Dunn, U.S. Navy Reserve.
The ceremony will include presentation of colors by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard, a flag-folding demonstration by members of the Pinellas Suncoast Fire and Rescue, and a Flag Retirement demonstration by members of VFW Post 10094.
The club also invites the public to visit its Flags for Service Memorial, which honors those who have or are currently serving in the military, law enforcement, fire service and as first responders. The memorial is displayed at Chic-a-si Park and will continue to be displayed until Flag Day.
Proceeds from the project will be used to continue supporting various programs in the community, including Project Hero, a nonprofit dedicated to providing recovery, rehabilitation and reintegration services for injured veterans and first responders. Additionally, a portion will be used to promote a scholarship to honor Richard “Rick” Walker, who was integral part of the club as well as member of Pinellas Suncoast Fire and Rescue.
To participate in next year’s Flags for Service, visit www.indianrocksrotary.org and click on the “Flags for Service” tab for more information.
Silverstein elevated at Gulf Beach Masons
MADEIRA BEACH — Stanley Silverstein, director of the Gulf Beaches Library, became a Master Mason during a May 25 ceremony at the Gulf Beach Masonic Lodge. Silverstein began his Masonic degree work in September.
Dixie Hollins senior get Masonic scholarship
MADEIRA BEACH — Alexis Winter, a graduating senior at Dixie Hollins High School, has been awarded the Albert T. and Tupper MacMillan Scholarship from Gulf Beaches Masonic Lodge.
Winter will attend the University of Florida in the fall to study psychology. Her career is to earn a degree in psychiatry.
She has volunteered over 161 hours in the community, including many service hours for Keep Pinellas Beautiful. Winter has been active in several service clubs at Hollins High School, including being president of the Interact Club as well as belonging to the Book Club, Crochet Club (which crocheted baby hats and blankets for babies in Sierra Leone), Garden Club (which worked towards beautifying the school grounds), and the Academic Team.
Scholastically, Winter earned valedictorian this year and was repeatedly on the Principal’s List and Honor Roll, graduating with a 4.697 weighted GPA.
The scholarship is for $2,000 and is supported by the Ernest J. Freeman Memorial Scholarship Fund.
Local men named to top Masonic posts
MADEIRA BEACH — Glen Bishop, a member of Clearwater Masonic Lodge No. 127, has been elected the Most Worshipful Grand Master of Masons of Florida during a recent statewide meeting in Orlando.
Bishop is also an honorary member of Gulf Beach Lodge No. 291.
He will serve as head of the Florida Masons until June 2024.
Another local Mason, Greg Scott, was elected District Deputy Grand Master of District 18, which encompasses all of Pinellas County’s 11 Masonic lodges.
St. Pete Beach Public Library news
ST. PETE BEACH — St. Pete Beach Public Library, 365 73rd Ave., has announced several events.They include:
Friday, June 9, noon — Seaside Seabird Sanctuary: Meet some winged ambassadors and learn about the sanctuary and their special birds.
Friday, June 9, 4 p.m.— Feature Film: See spblibrary.com for movie details.
Monday, June 12, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Tech Help: Help with technology basics for phones, computers, and library-related applications. Walk-ins only; patrons will be helped on a first come, first served basis.
Monday, June 12, noon — Disability Advocacy Presentation: A representative from Pinellas County Human Services will share information about how disability advocates can provide support and assistance to individuals filing for Social Security Disability, Social Security Insurance, Medicaid and other Social Security products such as survivors benefits.
Monday, June 12, 5:30 p.m.— Mayor’s Open Office: Ask questions and discuss concerns with St. Pete Beach Mayor Adrian Petrila.
Tuesday, June 13, 10 a.m. — Story Time: Learn numbers, colors, and the alphabet through songs, stories, and movement.
Tuesday, June 13, 11 a.m. — Tampa Bay Watch: Herpetology 101: (Grades K-12). We'll talk about some of their key characteristics, why they are important, and how to protect them.
Wednesday, June 14, 11 a.m.— Music with Mr. Brad: Perfect entertainment for babies, toddlers, and preschoolers.
Wednesday, June 14, 5 p.m.— Feature Film: See spblibrary.com for movie details.
Thursday, June 15, 11 a.m.— BayCare Kids: Adventure into Health. (Ages 3–5). A six-week program in which participants learn about a continent, an animal from that continent and a specific health topic. Each week, we'll get together for an activity along with a song, an animal puppet and a new storybook.
Thursday, June 15, 2 p.m.— A Novel Idea Book Club: A discussion of “Anne Frank: The Diary of a Young Girl” by Anne Frank. spbbookclub@gmail.com.
Friday, June 16, 10 a.m. — Baby Time: (0-18 months) An interactive story time especially for infants.
Friday, June 16, 2 p.m.— Special Feature: World Cinema. See spblibrary.com for movie details.
Saturday, June 17, 11 a.m.— GAME ON: BEAM. An all-ages interactive projector game system that makes entertainment lively, educational, and fun. Games range from easy to difficult and cooperative to competitive. 20-minute sessions for up to four people are first come, first served. This is a full body gaming experience – bring clean socks.
Please visit SPBLibrary.com for details about our other programs.
Gulf Beaches Public Library news
The Gulf Beaches Public Library is located at 200 Municipal Drive in Madeira Beach. Visit the library on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, and check out the new website at gulfbeacheslibrary.org. Here is a schedule of upcoming events:
Writers Group: Mondays, 10 a.m.-12 noon
Tech Help: Mondays, 1 p.m. Ask questions about your devices.
Movies: Foreign Tuesdays, 2:30-4:30 p.m.; Popular Wednesdays, 2:30-4:30 p.m.
Mahjong: Thursdays, 11 a.m. Old and new members welcome.
Investment Club: Thursdays, 2:30-4 p.m.
Scrabble: Fridays, 1-4 p.m.
Book Club: Tuesday, June 20 at 10:30 a.m. The “Last House on the Street” by Diane Chamberlain.
Storytime-Baby & Me: Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m., ages 2 and under.
Storytime-PreK: Fridays, 10:30 a.m., ages 2-4.
Reading with the Rays: Visit the library for more information.
Children’s Summer Reading Program: Monday, June 12 at 1 p.m. Magician Cesar Domico.
Notary Services: The library now provides notary services for $5.00 per stamp. Please call 727-391-2828 to schedule an appointment.