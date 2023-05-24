ST. PETERSBURG — Radiance has supplanted radiation on a mild Friday evening at Fossil Park. White cell tabulation is a world away; the only count that currently matters is three balls, one strike.
Like her dad, Chloe Grimes hates walks. Way too aggressive to bother with ball four, the 9-year-old slaps an authoritative grounder to shortstop, then easily beats an off-the-mark throw to first. Soon thereafter, she’ll take second, then steal third, eliciting a chant from her teammates in the dugout.
“She stole on you! She stole on you! While you were picking your nose, she was up on her toes! She stole on you! She stole on you! While you were brushing your hairrrr, she was already therrrre! She stole on you!”
By night’s end, Chloe will have pitched and caught for the Chicken Wings, an age-group recreation team and one of two for which she is currently playing.
Who came up with Chicken Wings? “Definitely not me,” Chloe says with a bashful smile. A right-hander with velocity nearly belying her birth certificate, she batted fourth on a lineup card featuring first names only: Ali, Josie, Bailey, Mezina.
“Hot sauce is our rallying call,” says Alex Graham, one of the team’s coaches.
Chloe Grimes puts on her catcher’s gear after pitching during a recent game against Madeira Beach.
But the rally never manifests itself on this night. Madeira Beach, a talented squad with tall girls and customized walk-up music for each batter, rolls to a convincing triumph. At one point, manager Charley Ball has to assemble his girls and coax them into a pinkie promise that they’ll try harder.
“Bring it in, let’s go,” Ball tells the diminutive huddle around him. “I want to hear as loud as you can. Ready?
“Everybody hits!” he says.
“Everybody scores!” they respond.
The sting of the final result will fade quickly. It has to. Chloe is set to play three games with her travel team — the Fossil Park Fire — the next day.
For the Grimes family, this is normalcy at its most blissful; a weekend rife with pigtails and chants, relay throws and rise balls.
Another curve tossed at cancer’s ruthlessness.
“It’s like, back to normal, you know?” says Chloe’s father, Joey Grimes, as he watches the youngest of his three kids catch from just behind the backstop.
“It helps us forget about things. This is what she loves to do. It’s not so much a distraction anymore, it’s just like, this is what she’s supposed to be doing, living a normal life. Finally getting stronger and putting some weight on.”
Princess Warrior meets her prince
Chloe Suzanne Grimes, now a third grader at St. Petersburg Christian School, entered the area’s consciousness 13 months ago, at a midweek Rays home game against the A’s. At that point, she already was waging her second battle with cancer.
As a toddler, she had been diagnosed on Christmas Day 2015 with Type II pleuropulmonary blastoma — an aggressive form of lung cancer — but ultimately conquered it after 36 rounds of chemotherapy and 25 rounds of radiation over 18 months.
That cancer was believed to be genetic. Her mom, Jacquie, had a Wilms tumor (the most common type of kidney cancer in children) as a baby, and has lived with one kidney ever since.
The scourge that followed — papillary thyroid cancer — was believed to be triggered by the chemotherapy and radiation required to vanquish Chloe’s initial cancer. That diagnosis arrived in March 2022.
“So the same things that cured her caused it to come back,” said Jacquie, a 2000 Boca Ciega graduate who became a second-team all-state shortstop (as Jacquie Rothey) known for heady play and head-first slides. “That’s the thing with cancer, it’s awful.”
Back to the Rays-A’s game. Chloe got to meet Brett Phillips — her favorite player — prior to the contest, and she presented him a blue-green rubber bracelet that read, “Rally For Chloe Our Princess Warrior.” She later threw out the ceremonial first pitch, to Phillips, who wore the bracelet that night.
One of the season’s most compelling moments followed. In the bottom of the third inning, as Chloe and Jacquie were being interviewed by Bally Sports Sun’s Tricia Whitaker, Phillips launched a solo home run into the C-ring catwalk of Tropicana Field (as in C for Chloe). The Rays ultimately scored two runs in the bottom of the 10th for a 9-8 walkoff win.
A friendship between pro athlete and Princess Warrior was forged. Last November, in St. Louis, both were presented the Stan Musial Award, which celebrates the year’s greatest moments of sportsmanship and those in sports who embody class and character. As they took the Stifel Theatre stage together, host Mike Bush asked Chloe how she was doing.
“Awesome,” she said.
“She has brought great perspective to my life,” Phillips, a former Seminole High School star who most recently played for the Los Angeles Angels, told the audience. “And to expand on that, in the game of baseball we’re always told, ‘Control what you can control,’ and that’s the hardest thing to do, especially when you’re not performing and not doing well.
“And when I say she brought great perspective to my life … you have a girl who’s 9 years old battling cancer for the second time in her life, shows up each and every day with that smile on her face, regardless of her circumstances.”
In the months preceding that ceremony, mustering a smile had become a daily struggle.
Needing a rally
A surgery to remove Chloe’s thyroid — with the objective of containing the newly detected cancer — was scheduled for last May at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg. Jacquie said the procedure was delayed because an instrument needed to protect a nerve in Chloe’s throat and airway was out of stock.
When the surgery finally was performed in early summer, the cancer had entered her parathyroid glands (which help regulate calcium levels in the blood) and lymph nodes.
“Eighteen of the 33 (lymph nodes) were cancerous,” Jacquie said. “So they removed as many as they could, and then they did the biopsies on all of it. They removed the parathyroid. It had like, pretty much spread pretty bad.”
The surgery’s effects were vicious: vomiting, difficulty swallowing, weight loss and trepidation. Because doctors indicated she could be cognitively delayed, Joey and Jacquie chose to hold her back a year academically.
“She was a mess,” said Jacquie, a teacher at Nina Harris Exceptional Student Education Center in Pinellas Park. “It was pretty rough.”
Chloe Grimes went through a lot with her cancer treatments while waiting to get back to a normal life of playing softball.
An accompanying round of radioactive iodine therapy (which can lower the risk of thyroid cancer returning) came in pill form, but forced her to remain isolated for roughly 10 days. That grim phase ended on July 3 — Chloe’s ninth birthday.
“What I don’t understand is, we did the R.I. therapy, which is the seven days in isolation, and she took the pill,” said Joey, a 1999 Canterbury School graduate who now works in sales.
“And a lot of people that have had that procedure, they wait 30 days until they do the scan to see if it worked. Well, they did the scan like, the Monday after. That stuff stays in your system, so when she went in there, it still lit up. Like, it was cancer, it didn’t get it all. … But the doctors, they know what they’re doing. All we can do is trust them.”
By the time Chloe took the stage in St. Louis with Phillips, her appetite, strength and vitality had rebounded. Today, the only indicator of her lingering ordeal is a low energy level in the evenings. Because the thyroid gland makes hormones that help control energy levels and growth, Chloe is pretty gassed at the end of a game night.
“You can see it in her eyes, and she’s done,” Joey said.
Hence the reason each morning, at 5:30, she rises to take a little blue pill containing levothyroxine, a medicine used to treat an underactive thyroid gland. Chloe, who can’t eat anything for an hour after taking it, will remain on that medication for the rest of her life.
Otherwise, her diet restrictions are gone, and she can indulge in her beloved chicken cordon bleu, hang with older brothers Camrin, 14, and Clay, 12, frolic with her therapy dog (a bull terrier named Rocky) and generally revel in a stage of life more conducive to adventure than adversity.
“She’s pitching and throwing and running,” Joey said. “She gets her homework done and she gets good grades.”
Granted, more tests loom. A couple of lymph nodes are being monitored, and a full-body nuclear scan likely awaits. Visits to an endocrinologist will remain regular. If anything cancerous is detected, more aggressive therapy may be required.
But there are two approaches to take when you’re not quite out of the woods: sulk in the forest, or clear out some space to play pitch and catch.
With that, another chant breaks out in the Chicken Wings dugout, led by Chloe.
“Thunder Nation, Thunder Nation, we’re the best team in the nation!”
“She’s getting her weight back finally,” Jacquie said. “Her energy level’s back, it’s amazing. We struggled at the beginning, we struggled for a while. But now, she’s doing good. She’s very energetic, very happy.”