The St. Pete Beach Public Library is at 365 73rd Ave. Here is a schedule of upcoming events:
Friday, Aug. 4, all day — National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day: Celebrate with us! Receive a free chocolate chip cookie when you check out any material. While supplies last.
Saturday, Aug. 5, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. — Puzzlepalooza! Enjoy all-ages jigsaw puzzle fun. Stop by to work on a jigsaw puzzle, enjoy light refreshments, and visit with fellow puzzle lovers. No registration required.
Monday, Aug. 7, 5:30 p.m. — Mayor’s Open Office: Ask questions and discuss concerns with St. Pete Beach Mayor Adrian Petrila.
Tuesday, Aug. 8, 10 a.m. — Story Time: Learn numbers, colors, and the alphabet through songs, stories, and movement.
Wednesday, Aug. 9, 4 p.m. — The Narvaez Expedition: Journey from Tampa Bay to the Pacific Ocean. In the year 1528, Spanish conquistador Pánfilo de Narváez landed on Florida's gulf coast near the shores of Boca Ciega Bay. Join local historian and storyteller David Anderson as he fills you in on all the details of the Narváez Expedition.
Thursday, Aug. 10, 12 noon — Adult Crafternoon: Hand Beaded Rainbow Suncatcher. Come to the library and create a dazzling rainbow suncatcher. All supplies will be provided. No registration required.
Friday, Aug. 11, 12 noon — Feature Film: Join us for a movie and free popcorn! See spblibrary.com for movie details.
Saturday, Aug. 12, 11 a.m. — Game On: BEAM. Try our all-ages interactive projector game system. This is a full body gaming experience — bring clean socks!