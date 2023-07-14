ST. PETE BEACH — The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce has completed two familiarization tours this quarter aimed at supporting and promoting the businesses in South Pasadena and Dolphin Village.
The most recent tour took place on June 29, with a group of chamber members and ambassadors. The tour was designed to provide chamber members with an opportunity to explore and experience the unique businesses of Dolphin Village, a recently renovated commercial hub located in St. Pete Beach.
Participants had the chance to visit various businesses, including local shops, restaurants, and entertainment venues, gaining firsthand knowledge of the products and services available in both South Pasadena and Dolphin Village.
These tours are intended to demonstrate the chamber's dedication to promoting and elevating the vibrant business communities in the Tampa Bay Beaches area.
For more information please visit the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce website at www.tampabaybeaches.com, or contact Robin Miller at info@tampabaybeaches.com.