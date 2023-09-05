ST. PETE BEACH — The St. Pete Beach Public Library, 365 73rd Ave., has announced several upcoming events.
Those include:
Friday, Sept. 8, noon — Feature Film: Join us for a film and popcorn! See spblibrary.com for movie details.
Saturday, Sept. 9, 11 a.m. — Game On: BEAM. Play our all-ages interactive projector game system. This is a full-body gaming experience — bring clean socks!
Monday, Sept. 11, 11 a.m.-12 noon — Tech Help: Need one-on-one tech assistance? We offer help with technology basics for phones, computers, and library-related applications. Walk-ins only; patrons will be helped on a first come, first served basis.
Monday, Sept. 11, 5-5:45 p.m.— Mayor’s Open Office: Ask questions and discuss concerns with St. Pete Beach Mayor Adrian Petrila.
Tuesday, Sept. 12, 10 a.m. — Story Time: Learn numbers, colors, and the alphabet through songs, stories, and movement.
Wednesday, Sept. 13, noon — freeFall Theatre Presentation: Join us at the library for a presentation highlighting freeFall’s unique events and educational programs that increase the community’s understanding and enjoyment of live theatre.
Thursday, Sept. 14, 4:30 p.m. — Storybook Craft: Dragons Love Tacos. Calling all talon-ted crafters! Come to the library and make a craft inspired by the picture book Dragons Love Tacos by Adam Rubin. It’ll be fangtastic!
Friday, Sept. 15, 12 noon-3 p.m. — Big Red Bus Blood Drive: Help save a life! Donate blood today. Look for the Big Red Bus at the St. Pete Beach Library.
Friday, Sept. 15, 2 p.m.— World Cinema: Join us for a film and popcorn! See spblibrary.com for movie details.
Saturday Sept. 16, 11 a.m.— Game On: BEAM. Play our all-ages interactive projector game system. This is a full-body gaming experience — bring clean socks.
Please visit SPBLibrary.com for details about our other programs.