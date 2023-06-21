INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — The final chapter in the city’s long-running short-term rentals saga ended not in front of a packed house and a slew of television cameras with dozens of public comments but in a near-empty City Hall auditorium on a quiet Tuesday evening.
During the June 13 City Commission meeting, the board voted 5-0 on the sole reading of a resolution regarding vacation rental fees. It set the annual registration fee at $300, the initial inspection fee at $150 and subsequent inspections at $75, closing the process of creating a new vacation rental ordinance as the commission prepares to enter the implementation phase.
“The effective date of the ordinance will be Aug. 1,” City Manager Gregg Mims said.
He said city staff is “going to work with people, and as long as somebody is actively in the process, we’re not going to hammer anybody. There will be a 3–4-month period of time where we transition fully into this.”
Mayor Cookie Kennedy noted emails would not be sent to STR owners in the Commercial Tourist, or CT district, located on the beach side of Gulf Boulevard, directing them to the city website. Mims explained they would utilize several methods to get the information out.
“We have to start somewhere, so we will start with notices directly to the 400 (registered STRs) that we have,” he said. The city has 300 business licenses to review in the CT “before addressing them directly,” adding “our folks internally can answer any questions on the process.”
When Kennedy opened the item for public comment, three residents and one attorney stepped to the podium, all with quick questions, a far cry from the dozens of residents, STR owners, lawyers and others who spoke at length on both sides of the hot-button topic throughout the nearly yearlong process.
“It will be interesting to look at it a year from now to really see where we stand,” Jerry Newton said after asking if the STR fees the city collects would cover the costs of implementing and enforcing the ordinance.
Diane Daniel asked how new inspection fees implemented by the Pinellas Suncoast Fire Rescue Department would affect the STR ordinance. Mims said “out of courtesy to the fire district, we’re not going to issue our certificate until (the fire department says) they’re ready to go. It wouldn’t be fair for us to do.”
With that, the commission voted unanimously in favor of Resolution 2023-05 by a vote of 5-0.
Beach renourishment addressed
With the creation of the new STR ordinance in the rear view, IRB residents and officials turned their attention to another longstanding issue — beach renourishment. During the June 13 meeting, several residents implored civic leaders to address the subject, which has reached critical levels due to a stalemate with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers over the beach residents not signing over easements.
“I think it’s something we need to address,” Commissioner Lan Vaughn said after it was mentioned during the public comments. “As a commission I think we need to make our voices heard,” he added, before suggesting they host a workshop on the topic.
Mayor Cookie Kennedy then explained local and county officials’ longstanding efforts to lobby for renourishment, including her recent trip to Washington, D.C.
“The county is well aware of the issue and they have reached out to the Corps and are trying to get a meeting with the Corps,” Kennedy said. “We’re at a different level, or a different place, where we’re working on it.” When Vaughan and Commissioner Denise Houseberg asked if there was a work-around that didn’t involve using the Coprs, Mims said completing a project of that magnitude along the country’s shoreline is impossible without the Corps’ assistance. “They have to be involved,” Mims said.
Kennedy noted 11 coastal communities in Florida have been denied renourishment and stated she was frustrated with the situation, which led to the cancellation of the popular IRB Beach Fest this year. She asked for continued patience while the process plays out, and ultimately, the commission agreed.
Pride proclamation causes stir
During the reading of the June 13 consent agenda, Commissioner Joe McCall asked that a proclamation recognizing June as LGBTQ Pride Month be pulled for further discussion. McCall subsequently questioned the city’s process for applying for proclamations and how they are approved.
“This is my first proclamation, and I have questions about how it happens and what it entails,” he said.
After being told by Kennedy that residents typically request a proclamation be made, “or we decide to do it for them,” she reminded McCall he was on the board when they made a proclamation in recognition of Autism Awareness last spring.
After a 20-minute back and forth where McCall noted they have made 10 proclamations since 2004 and three since 2019, the commissioners ultimately consented to come up with a formal criteria for issuing proclamations.
City resident Diane Daniel, who made the request last month, then came to the podium and questioned the stir surrounding what Vice Mayor Jude Bond called a “pretty standard” procedure.
“I have to wonder if there was this much discussion about the Autism Awareness,” Daniel said. “So, I’m sort of blown away. I feel like it’s pushback because of this topic. Maybe it’s not.” Daniel, a journalist who recently started a vacation donation supply drop-off website and splits her time between IRB and the Netherlands, said she also believes in having a process and a criteria.
She said she “would like to see this proclamation, not just for people in the community who identify as LGBTQ, but for everyone who supports a community that is basically under assault, and attack. People want to erase people like me, and many others. So, I think it’s an important topic and I feel that most people do support it. So, I thank you for your support and I hope that this is the beginning of something that continues and one day maybe we’ll see the rainbow flag and neon lights at City Hall.”
The motion to approve the proclamation passed by a vote of 4-1, with McCall voting against it.