MADEIRA BEACH — City commissioners have tentatively decided to increase the proposed millage rate for next year, in the first of a series of meetings before setting the final rate in September. The decision was seen as a precautionary move. The rate can be lowered, but not raised, at future budget meetings.
Commissioner Helen “Happy” Price led off the discussion at the July 29 special meeting by saying she was not ready to commit to keeping the millage rate the same, which is what staff was proposing.
“I’m not confident we have gone through our budget well enough and done enough cuts to not raise the rate,” she said. She suggested increasing it “slightly,” from 2.750 to 2.875 mills, and noted it could be revised downward during the budget process.
One mill is equal to $1 for every $1,000 of assessed property value.
Price mentioned challenges the city faces over the coming year, “especially in light of the $700,000-plus, and more like a million dollars now, we lost (this year) in tourism-related revenue due to COVID.” And there are new projects the city needs to do, she said.
Mayor John Hendricks wanted to leave the rate unchanged. He acknowledged the city had lost revenue due to COVID-19 but said budget cuts would be made so “hopefully we can get through this year and keep (the millage rate) right where it is.” He said, “Once you see taxes go up, they never seem to come back down.”
Financial consultant Andrew Laflin, who is the interim director of finance, told the commission that city staff recommends keeping the millage rate as is, while noting there is a deficit in the proposed budget. He said income from parking and sales taxes is down due to the drop in tourism.
“We know this is going to be a tough year, and we’ll try to make as many cuts as we can. We do have healthy reserves, so we do have the ability to take a bit of a financial hit,” Laflin said. He pointed out the city would also be getting increased revenue due to property values going up.
“Staff’s recommendation overall is that we can weather the storm this year, and maintain the millage rate as is,” he said. He also pointed out that in difficult and uncertain economic times, property owners would appreciate minimal increases in taxes.
Resident Robert Preston said he favors a small increase in the millage rate. “Do I like to raise taxes? Absolutely not,” Preston said. But he said COVID-19 has hit the city hard financially, and “it’s not going away.”
Preston said he liked the idea of raising the rate now, and then looking at streamlining the budget, “so we can drop back to 2.75 (mills).”
A motion by Commissioner Nancy Hodges to leave the millage rate unchanged at 2.75 had no second.
Commissioner Doug Andrews said he could “see the logic of starting a little high and hopefully coming down.” There are too many unknowns right now not to have the option of a higher rate and more money, he said. The city’s current financial situation needs to be looked at very closely, and some answers found, Andrews said.
“It would be awesome if we would raise (the rate) tonight, and come back in two weeks and say we were able to figure it out, and lower it,” he said. If the rate is set at 2.75 now, it can’t be raised, Andrews pointed out. “I don’t think we have much of a choice.”
The vote to set the proposed millage rate at 2.875 passed 4 to 1. Hendricks voted no. That rate will be used to prepare the TRIM (Truth in Millage) notices that go to property owners showing them what their taxes are expected to be for the coming year.
The city’s millage rate was raised this year to 2.75 mills, after being at 2.20 for several years. That increase was prompted by the need to fund upcoming stormwater and road improvement projects that were badly needed. The tax hike was needed to make payments on a $15 million loan that was taken out in 2019 to finance the projects.