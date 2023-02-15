Ferguson gets Tradewinds post
ST. PETE BEACH — Rob Ferguson has been named the new vice president of sales and marketing at the Tradewinds Island Resorts.
Prior to joining TradeWinds, Ferguson was area director of sales and marketing for the Grand Hyatt Nashville and Nashville Yards, where he led the successful launch and opening of the Grand Hyatt Nashville, part of the 18-acre Nashville Yards’ $4.5 billion lifestyle, work and entertainment district. He also worked as regional vice president, sales and marketing for Highgate Hotels, with a portfolio of 15 unique properties across California and Nevada.
Rotary sets spring break fest
MADEIRA BEACH — The 12th annual Gulf Beaches Rotary Club Spring Break Waterfront Festival, hosted by the city of Madeira Beach and the Gulf Beaches Rotary Club, will take place at the Madeira Beach Recreation Complex and ROC Park, 300 Municipal Drive, from Thursday, March 16 through Sunday, March 19.
The event will feature a selection of carnival rides, midway games, live entertainment and food vendors showing off their local fare.
The proceeds go back to the local community in the form of donations to local charities and non-profit organizations.
Redington seeks gumbo entries
REDINGTON BEACH — Calling all gumbo enthusiasts! Sign up to show off your best gumbo recipe and take home the title of “Best Gumbo” this year at the annual Mardi Gras Gumbo Cook-Off Saturday, Feb. 18, 1 p.m., at Town Park.
A parade begins at 10 a.m. and will travel through the streets of Redington Beach.
Organizers are also looking for more parade participants, whether they be golf carts, bikes, or skateboards. Sign up and decorate your “wheels” in full Mardi Gras style, and perhaps take home the Golden Wheel.
Register for either the gumbo cook-off or the parade at https://app.smartsheet.com.
Event envisions ‘Complete Streets’
ST. PETE BEACH — City officials here will hold an open house Thursday, Feb. 23, 5:30-7 p.m. at St. Pete Beach City Hall to gather citizen comments on the Downtown Core Complete Streets Study.
The study is part of the city’s “visioning” to develop a plan to make pedestrians and bicyclists safer and more protected from passing cars.
The meeting will be both in-person and virtual. Virtual input can be given via the project page on the city's website.
City Hall is located at 155 Corey Ave.
Market to host library book sale
INDIAN SHORES — The Indian Shores Sunday Morning Market will host the Town Library Book Sale Sunday, Feb. 19, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The library will have books, puzzles, magazines, and DVDs for sale.
The Indian Shores Sunday Morning Market is located on the grounds of the Indian Shores Municipal Center, 19305 Gulf Blvd.
The market has live music, is close to the beach, and is free and family-friendly. Leashed pets are welcome.
Chamber sets awards luncheon
TREASURE ISLAND — The Treasure Island and Madeira Beach Chamber of Commerce will host its annual awards luncheon Friday, Feb. 24, 11:30 a.m., at the Bilmar Beach Resort.
Guest speaker will be Julie Marcus, Pinellas County supervisor of elections.
The event will include a silent auction and installation of chamber officers. Individual tickets are $50.
Gulf Beaches Public Library news
The Gulf Beaches Public Library is located at 200 Municipal Drive in Madeira Beach. Visit us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Here is a schedule of upcoming events.
Closed Monday, Feb. 20 for Presidents Day.
Movies: Foreign Tuesdays, 2:30-4:30 p.m.; Popular Wednesdays, 2:30-4:30 p.m.
Mahjong: Thursdays, 11 a.m. Old and new members welcome!
Investment Club: Thursdays, 2:30-4 p.m.
Scrabble: Fridays, 1-4 p.m.
Book Club: Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 10:30 a.m. “The Messy Lives of Book People” by Phaedra Patrick.
Adult Art Class: Tuesday, Feb. 21, 5-7:30 p.m. Registration required.
AARP Tax Help: Feb. 2-April 13. Reservation required. Call 727-346-8256.
Storytime-Baby & Me: Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m., ages 2 and under.
Storytime-PreK: Friday, 10:30 a.m., ages 2-4.
St. Pete Beach Public Library news
The St. Pete Beach Library is at 365 73rd Ave. Here is a schedule of upcoming events:
Friday, Feb. 17, 12 noon — Feature Film: Join us for a movie and popcorn; see movie details at spblibrary.com.
Saturday, Feb. 18, 11 a.m. — Story & STEAM: Build a catapult. Join us for a special story and activity built around STEAM concepts. This is a caregiver participation program intended for elementary age students.
Monday, Feb. 20 — Library closed, Presidents Day.
Tuesday, Feb. 21, 10 a.m. — Story Time: Learn numbers, colors, and the alphabet through songs, stories, and movement.
Tuesday, Feb. 21, 4:30 p.m. — Family Crafternoon: Roll a Monster. This is a creative dice game drawing activity! Everyone ends up with different monster drawings depending on the roll of the dice. What kind of monster will you come up with?
Wednesday, Feb. 22, 1 p.m. — Behind the Scenes at the Library: This is a special event intended for children ages 6 and up. Participants will get a glimpse of what we do behind the scenes at the library.
Wednesday, Feb. 22, 6 p.m. — “Don’t Worry, Beach Happy” Concert Series: The St. Petersburg Saxophone Quartet. This concert series highlights several talented musical artists in our area. Performances may be outside the library, weather permitting, so bring a comfy beach chair and your best dancing shoes.
Thursday, Feb. 23, 12 noon — Adult Crafternoon: Canvas Art. Let your imagination run wild. We'll provide the canvas, brushes, and paint and you can create something magical.
Friday, Feb. 24, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. — Pinellas Talking Book Library: The Pinellas Talking Book Library is a free service to residents of all ages who are unable to read standard print material due to visual, physical, or learning disabilities, whether permanent or temporary. They provide recorded audio, Braille and large print books and magazines, as well as a collection of descriptive videos to residents of Pinellas and Sarasota counties. Staff from the library will be on site to answer questions and provide information about the services available to residents of Pinellas County.
Friday, Feb. 24, 12 noon — Color Me Calm: Adult Coloring. Did you know that coloring reduces anxiety and the mental and physical impacts of stress? Drop in and color awhile. Snacks will be provided.
Please visit SPBLibrary.com for details about our other programs.