REDINGTON BEACH — Residents here will vote on a slate of candidates for the Town Commission in March, including mayor, but the result will leave one commission position empty. If you live in Redington Beach, you could possibly fill that void.
Commissioners Fred Steiermann and Dave Will, both longtime members of the commission, are competing to be the next mayor as Nick Simons declined to run again. To try for the mayoral slot, Will must step down in the middle of his current two-year term, which will leave his seat unfilled.
Town Clerk Missy Clarke wants to remedy that situation. She received approval from the commission Feb. 3 to put the word out for potential nominees interested in completing the final year of the commissioner’s term.
This week, she was expected to publish a notice inviting interested residents to submit applications through the town’s website, townofredingtonbeach.com. The successful candidate will be appointed during a special commission meeting March 10. Applicants must be qualified to vote in Redington Beach and have been a town resident for at least one year.
Five candidates qualified for the two open commission seats to be decided in the March 9 election:
• Rich Cariello
• Tim Kornijtschuk, an incumbent
• John Miller
• Shawntay Skjoldager
• Jason Crow, who has since withdrawn.
The town, in partnership with the League of Women Voters of the St. Petersburg Area, is hosting online forums for all candidates in the March 9 election. The forums, one for mayor and another for commission seats, can be viewed on the League’s Facebook Live and the League’s YouTube channel. The forums will remain available through election day.
In other business
The commission approved on second and final reading three ordinances revising portions of the town code. The ordinances:
• Remove outdated or unenforceable regulations to reflect changes in state and federal law
• Remove outdated or unenforceable provisions regarding miscellaneous offenses
• And change building codes to allow for “site sketches” for minor construction projects, amending the need to submit a full set of site plans.
Meanwhile, Kornijtschuk said Sheriff Bob Gualtieri had sent a letter congratulating the town on reducing crime in Redington Beach by 21 percent over the past 10 years. However, Gualtieri also noted that auto theft incidents are at their highest level in the last 10 years.