INDIAN SHORES — The Indian Shores Police Department landed a bargain this year when it purchased a surplus military Humvee valued new at $100,000 for only $1,000. The catch was that it needed a lot of work.
Volunteers from the Pinellas Suncoast Fire & Rescue District came to the rescue, donating their time to fixing up the vehicle, and the finished product was on display in the parking lot of the Indian Shores Municipal Center for the Town Council meeting on Nov. 15.
PSFRD Fire Inspector Robert Hill and Chief Mechanic Thomas Bruno were each awarded certificates of appreciation for their assistance in refurbishing what is now the town’s High Water Rescue Humvee. The certificates were presented by ISPD Chief Rick Swann, Major Glen R. Smith, and Lori Kaess, the chief’s administrative assistant.
“We consider this high water rescue vehicle a shared resource during all emergency management operations,” said Swann. “As such we will respond to all neighboring municipalities and fire departments’ requests for assistance.”
When the military Humvee was purchased by the town, the vehicle needed mechanical and cosmetic repairs both inside and out as well as a transformation to its intended use. The vehicle has a diesel engine, “and the drive train and wiring system (are) different than our regular police vehicles, and ISPD’s routine service partners (were) not equipped to work on it,” said the chief.
During an emergency management planning meeting, Swann and PSFRD Fire Chief Jeffery Davidson came up with a solution. “PSFRD agreed to provide the labor and expertise if ISPD purchased and/or provided the materials and equipment needed,” the police chief said.
For several months Hill and Bruno worked their magic, much of it on their own time. They serviced the vehicle mechanically, located the specialty parts needed, and in several instances, designed and fabricated parts they could not find.
Flooding is a fact of life on the barrier islands during hurricanes, and the flooding that occurred in Indian Shores as a result of hurricanes Eta and Elsa led to the town’s purchase of the Humvee. “We have had high water this season for both Hurricanes Ian and Nicole,” said the chief. The town’s High Water Rescue Vehicle is now good to go for next season.
Police join enforcement effort
The police department participated in the Florida Department of Transportation’s Enhanced Law Enforcement Engagement Challenge regarding traffic enforcement that ran from April through August of this year for District 7, which includes Pinellas, Hillsborough, Pasco, Hernando and Citrus counties.
Of the 21 agencies that participated, ISPD ranked 5th and received equipment from FDOT valued at $16,000, which will be used to enhance traffic safety in Indian Shores and Redington Shores. The equipment includes two “Stalker” brand vehicle radar systems, two “True Speed” portable laser units, eight “Pi-Lit” sequential vehicle light systems, and eight “Guardian” traffic safety lights.
Proposals and purchases
The council unanimously approved three purchases by votes of 5-0. They were for a new emergency management enclosed trailer, utilizing ARPA funds in the amount of $11,500; a proposal by Tampa Dock & Seawall to clean and wrap 75 dock piles at a cost of $9,375; and Duke Energy’s Lighting Service proposal to be compliant with federal law in the amount of $524.57 per month.
Holiday charity drive
The police department is partnering up with the Indian Shores Women’s Club and the Indian Shores Walking Group for the annual Holiday Charity Fundraiser and Toy Drive. This year two children, ages 2 and 3 from the Santa’s Angels organization, will be sponsored.
New unwrapped toy and clothing as well as monetary donations may be turned in to the police department at the Indian Shores Municipal Center or at the Redington Shores Town Hall by Thursday, Dec. 1. All proceeds will go to benefit one or more participating charities: Santa’s Angels, the Children’s Dream Fund, Clothes To Kids, Suncoast Voices for Children, and Ready for Life.