Crane named Tourism Person of Year
ST. PETE BEACH — Theresea Crane, a senior account executive for Duke Energy, has been named the Tourism Person of the Year by the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce.
Her selection was announced May 12 at the Chamber’s annual tourism luncheon at the Tradewinds Island Grand Resort.
Crane manages accounts in the hospitality industry and area municipalities. She previously worked 16 years at Busch Gardens theme parks.
Crane has served on the board for Tampa Bay Women in Tourism, the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber, Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association and Empath Health's Hospice, as well as co-founding the Bay Area Concierge Association.
Masons award bikes to top student readers
MADEIRA BEACH — The top book readers in grades K-5 at Madeira Beach Fundamental Elementary School were given bicycles May 16 by the Gulf Beach Masonic Lodge.
The bicycles were presented to a boy and girl from each grade level who had read the most teacher-approved books throughout the school year.
The lodge began the “Bikes for Books” program in 2017.
St. Pete Beach Public Library news
ST. PETE BEACH — The St. Pete Beach Library, 365 73rd Ave., has listed several upcoming events.
Those include:
Friday, May 26, noon — Color Me Calm: Adult Coloring. Drop in and color awhile. Snacks will be provided.
Saturday May 27, 11 a.m. — Healing Arts: Art & Health Connection. A 45-minute series of activities centered around art. No knowledge about or experience with art is required.
Monday, May 29 — Memorial Day: Library closed.
Tuesday, May 30, 10 a.m. — Story Time: Learn numbers, colors, and the alphabet through songs, stories, and movement.
Friday, June 2, 11 a.m. — Socrates Café: Inspired by Christopher Phillips and his book “Socrates Café: A Fresh Taste of Philosophy," this discussion group seeks to engage in a dialog that is respectful and challenging.
Saturday, June 3, 11 a.m. — Summer Reading Kick-Off featuring a K-9 police presentation and meet-and-greet with Deputy Fineberg and K-9 Ronin. After the event, come by the desk for summer reading activities.
Visit SPBLibrary.com for details about other programs.
Gulf Beaches Public Library news
MADEIRA BEACH — The Gulf Beaches Public Library, 200 Municipal Drive in Madeira Beach, has announced several upcoming events and services.
Those include:
Movies: Foreign Tuesdays, 2:30-4:30 p.m.; Popular Wednesdays, 2:30.-4:30 p.m.
Mahjong: Thursdays, 11 a.m. Old and new members welcome.
Investment Club: Thursdays, 2:30-4 p.m.
Scrabble: Fridays, 1-4 p.m.
Storytime-Baby & Me: Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m., ages 2 and under.
Storytime-PreK: Fridays, 10:30 a.m., ages 2-4.
Reading with the Rays: Visit the library for more information.
Author Talk: Lane DeGregory. Tuesday, May 30 at 6:30 p.m. Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Lane DeGregory will discuss her book “The Girl in the Window and Other True Tales” with a Q&A to follow.
Notary Services: $5 per stamp. Call 727-391-2828 to schedule an appointment.
For more info, visit gulfbeacheslibrary.org.