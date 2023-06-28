REDINGTON BEACH — The state Legislature’s proclivity for preempting local government isn’t just handcuffing municipal mayors and council members, a Florida League of Cities lobbyist told beach residents recently.
“They like to couch it as they’re stripping the power away from the folks up there at the dais,” C. Scott Dudley told an audience at Redington Beach Town Hall on June 21, gesturing to Mayor David Will and the commission at the head of the room. “That’s not what’s going on at all. What they’re really doing when they preempt is they’re stripping your voice from having a say in what’s going on in your own community. That is the end result of what they’re doing. It’s really that simple. They’re interjecting themselves in what should be a local discussion.”
Dudley, director of field advocacy and federal affairs with the League of Cities, noted that in the past 10 years, there have been 92 incidents of the Legislature preempting local governments. Those actions have forced municipalities to accept Tallahassee decisions on home-based businesses (the locals can’t stop them), cruise ship overcrowding in Key West (a citizen referendum limiting ships from docking was overruled), and this year, requiring municipalities to perform a business impact estimate before adopting any ordinance (a ponderous and potentially expensive process).
Dudley said “monied special interests” realize that they don’t want to have fights in Florida’s 411 municipalities or 67 counties. “They’re going to the Legislature and saying, ‘Hey, fix this problem,’ even though it’s not necessarily a problem in your city. They’re going to fix the problem and they’re going to take away the ability of your city commission to listen to your voice and have a say in what’s going on.”
What’s the solution? The League of Cities has launched the Local Voices United project to keep local residents in the loop about what’s being proposed in Tallahassee and how the locals can impact the process.
“Here’s why that’s important: Florida is a big, complex and diverse state,” the campaign says on its website, localvoicesunited.com. “Each of its more than 400 communities is unique — so what’s best for Fort Meade isn’t always best for Fort Lauderdale, or vice versa. We believe Florida’s many towns and taxpayers deserve flexibility and accountability, not sledgehammer solutions. The idea is simple: The government that is closest to the people is most accountable to the people.”
As Exhibit A, Dudley discussed the effort to preempt local governments from regulating short-term rentals of residential homes — a hot-button issue in beach communities. A bill this year originally looked to be moving through the Capitol. Under the guise of giving communities extra tools to regulate such rentals, Dudley said, it would have actually dictated terms to the Redingtons, Indian Rocks Beach, and every other community that wants its own rules to reflect local concerns about the practice.
“On that issue, we got 15,000 citizens from around the state along with elected officials and city managers involved,” Dudley said. “It took an awful lot of heat, and an awful lot of pressure.
“When you get to the point where you get 15,000 emails, the legislator says to the speaker, ‘I can’t vote the way you need me to vote on this issue,’” Dudley said. ‘“I can’t get reelected if I vote for this.’”
Despite that effort, lawmakers continued the recent trend of subverting municipalities’ “home rule” powers, which were placed in the state constitution after a 1968 referendum.
Legislation passed this year:
• Requires cities and counties to consider multifamily rental and mixed-use residential as allowable uses in any area zoned for commercial, industrial or mixed use if at least 40% of the units are affordable to income-eligible households.
• Requires local governments to consider reducing parking requirements for construction projects if the proposal is located within a half mile of a major transit stop.
• Bans TikTok and other foreign-owned apps from all government devices and networks.
• Requires all elected mayors and elected members of a municipality’s governing body to file a detailed disclosure of financial interests, known as Form 6, as opposed to a simpler financial disclosure, Form 1.
It could have been worse, Dudley said. Bills died this year that would have required local elections to be partisan, increased caps on how much plaintiffs can seek from local governments in lawsuits, eliminated local referendums, and squeezed deadlines for decisions on building permits to as little as two days.
The Redington Beach mayor invited Dudley and members of the community to the commission meeting to spread the word about Local Voices United. The grassroots network is dedicated to supporting local self-government, and provides resources for information on local decision-making, how to talk with state lawmakers, and more.
“The problem is real for you,” Dudley told the residents. “You need to be raising your voice. We’re trying to get citizens more engaged, to get them on the same page as their city council.”