Robert Hesse’s life story reads like a screenplay, overcoming a rough childhood in St. Pete filled with abuse and incarceration to appear on the hit reality cooking show “Hell’s Kitchen."
“Vegas had me as a longshot, but I was in the final five,” Hesse said recently of that magical two-season run, which ended prematurely after he suffered a heart attack following the 11th episode of season five.
Hesse, who weighed over 650 pounds during that time, said after a trip to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with pericarditis, or a precursor of heart disease, he “came back to tears and Gordon Ramsey’s praise. He hugged me goodbye and said if I take care of myself, I’ll be back.”
Not only did Hesse, 45, return to Ramsey’s kitchen, where the fan favorite became the first returning chef in series history, his life was about to change forever, just as his mentor predicted.
“When I came back for season six, I didn’t win, but when I left Gordon said, ‘Your life is going to change forever. Are you ready?’” he recalled. “And I said, ‘I don’t know!’”
Flash to a movie-style montage of this period of Hesse’s life that depicts his sudden rise. Using the cooking skills he cultivated in jail and honed at some of the best culinary institutes in the world, and his close connection to Ramsey, he worked prestigious gigs, including at the Playboy Mansion, Moonlight Bunny Ranch and in the Hamptons. He also traveled as a chef to the stars, impressing celebs like the Kardashians, Russell Simmons and Michael J. Fox while learning from the best in the world.
“I worked for Gordon Ramsey for 10 years and for guys like Anthony Bourdain way before he died,” Hesse said of the late TV foodie. “It was a great honor to be working with guys like that.”
It was while Hesse was working on the set of a hit TV show in New Mexico that he unexpectedly found the inspiration for what would become the next, and most rewarding, chapter of his career.
“I had an opportunity to consult on a restaurant that was opening in Santa Fe, and that led to a craft services gig for ‘Breaking Bad,’” Hesse said of working on the iconic series. “I started making grilled cheese sandwiches with crazy names that were artisan-chef driven with a hip-hop vibe, and I wrote it all down in my ‘dream book’ of rules and ideas for what I called the Fo’ Cheezy Twisted Meltz business plan.”
With a fresh idea in his head and sporting a newly slimmed down frame — Hesse dropped 450 pounds following gastric bypass surgery in 2014 — he decided it was time to settle down. He got married and had kids, and it was during a return trip to his hometown that he found the inspiration to take the next step.
“I came back for an event and a visit in 2019, and something came over me that I needed to visit my old neighborhood,” he said, noting he “visited all these places I grew up, and something was ignited in me.”
Added Hesse: “My whole career I’ve always given back to charity, but I learned most of it doesn’t go to the root of the cause. During this visit I realized I’ve been in Florida for so long but never made a direct impact here like I had in other places. I knew if I could come back and be proud that I made it and give back to where it all started, it was the last thing I needed to do.”
Fo’ Cheezy for real
Just before the pandemic hit in March 2020, Hesse — having moved into St. Pete’s Childs Park neighborhood —turned his dream book into a reality when he launched his Fo’ Cheezy Twisted Meltz food truck, a colorful vehicle that features his signature hip-hop style and is full of his funky grilled cheese flavors. The truck not only served as a rolling billboard for his food, but as a springboard for his charitable foundation, No Kid 86’d, a modern play on no kid left behind.
“I just want to have the ability to give back to the community,” he said before his most recent appearance at the Richard L. Sanders School for special needs kids he once attended in Pinellas Park. In December, Hesse organized a donation of more than $30,000 worth of toys and electronics to the school’s reward-points based store, shocking the school’s officials and the kids just a few days before Christmas.
“The nice thing is he went here as a student, so it shows them that there is an opportunity to be successful,” Principal Heidi D’Ambrosiao said. “Plus, you’re giving back to the community. So, we’re very grateful for this. I don’t have any words for how grateful we really are.”
Buoyed by the success he achieved during the pandemic, where he capitalized on the demand for food trucks, Hesse opened his first brick-and-mortar Fo’ Cheezy location at 6305 Gulf Blvd. in St. Pete Beach one year later, followed by a second spot at 111 3rd St. N. in downtown St. Petersburg last October.
“We were killing it at the other location, so we decided to roll the dice,” he said while sitting at a table outside the shop loaded with colorful hip-hop imagery by local artist Matt Kress.
And while he lamented the new location isn’t in a high-traffic area, Hesse’s new gig should give Fo’ Cheezy plenty of exposure.
“I am the official grilled cheese of the Tampa Bay Rays and the Tampa Bay Rowdies,” he said, shortly after signing a five-year deal in early June to have three Fo’ Cheezy stands in Tropicana Field and his food truck at Al Lang Stadium.
He added that the teams were impressed by his social media presence and agreed to retain his signature hip-hop culture aesthetic.
“I’m super proud for my team and my family to be with an organization like the Tampa Bay Rays. It’s a tribute to our customers in St. Pete and Tampa Bay. We’re the people’s restaurant.”
With the deal done, surely Hesse will settle for being known as the grilled cheese of his hometown team?
“This is the first year we’ve hired attorneys to build the franchise model for people to invest in future franchising of Fo’ Cheezy Twisted Meltz in different states using our model of giving back 2%,” he said. “And also, different models — food trucks, brick-and-mortar stores, breweries, video game stores, even using a shipping container as a semi-permanent location.”
Catch Hesse’s Fo’ Cheezy Twisted Meltz food truck at the Ooza Palooza grilled cheese festival Saturday, June 17, 5-10 p.m. at Albert Whitted Park in downtown St. Pete.