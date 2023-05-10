INDIAN SHORES — This year’s hurricane awareness party at the Indian Shores Municipal Center on May 3 included a television personality, light refreshments from the property owners’ association, and a raffle sponsored by the town, but it wasn’t all fun and games.
There was the serious business of providing an informative and educational kickoff in preparation for the 2023 hurricane season, and the program delivered.
Keynote speaker Brian McClure, meteorologist for Bay News 9, began the lineup after Mayor Patrick Soranno’s introductions. McClure recapped last year’s hurricane season, noting that 2022 was very quiet until early September, when patterns changed. Then along came Hurricane Ian that pummeled southwest Florida.
“It only takes one,” said McClure.
In the last few years station meteorology sessions and meteorology conventions have started including psychologists on the roster because the public has been struggling with the messaging. McClure said that after a hurricane, he often goes to where the worst devastation was to ask people why they didn’t evacuate when they could have.
McClure said he asks, “When you knew you were in the cone five and six days before the hurricane hit, why didn’t you leave?”
Over and over again he heard the same type of answer that people didn’t believe they were close enough to the storm or their previous hurricane experiences didn’t justify it. McClure explained that if the prediction was that an area was in the cone, regardless of how close it was to the center, it was just a question of how bad, and whether the damage would be from wind, water or both.
McClure showed videos and stills of the actual destruction from Hurricane Ian and other storms. He also showed startling after-storm comparisons of homes built according to the new codes and those older homes in the vicinity that were not.
“New codes work,” said McClure. “If (a structure is) built right, it can sustain a Cat 5 (hurricane).”
Next up was Maj. Glen Smith of the Indian Shores Police Department who talked about the town’s emergency siren that will be getting audible speakers this season whereby verbal instructions will be broadcast town-wide following the siren for mandatory evacuation.
“The town’s last evacuation reached an all-time high of 80%,” said the major.
Smith recommended that medically needy residents should contact the Pinellas Suncoast Fire and Rescue District in order to get picked up by the PSFRD and evacuated before the storm hits. He also suggested getting the “Ready Pinellas” app for ongoing hurricane alerts and information in Pinellas County.
Re-entry permits will allow residents to traverse the barrier island bridges when they return to the town after a hurricane. Smith reminded residents that “until DOT (the state Department of Transportation) inspects the bridge for safety, you can’t get back.”
Residents as well as property and business owners may obtain their re-entry permit at the Indian Shores Police Department in the Indian Shores Municipal Building. “Bring a power bill and drivers’ license — something that has your address on it,” said Smith.
Brian Rusu, the town’s building official and floodplain manager, spoke about repairs after the storm. Rusu advised residents to be wary of construction scammers, including those that want all or most of the money up front, or that want you to assign your homeowners insurance benefits to them directly.
“Get a contractor licensed by the state of Florida,” said Rusu.
Soranno wrapped things up with reminders to prepare a go-bag, medications, water, and sundries, as well as to “have a plan to leave and where you will go.”
A question from the public was asked regarding how necessary was beach re-nourishment to keeping the barrier islands safe.
At the same time, Soranno and McClure exclaimed, “Very!”