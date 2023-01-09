John’s Pass Seafood Festival brings food, art, music to Madeira Beach

MADEIRA BEACH — The three-day John’s Pass Seafood Festival has been a signature event at Madeira Beach for four decades, attracting upwards of 15,000 spectators each day, featuring 100 arts and craft vendors, spotlighting nine to 12 bands a day on five stages and featuring the best southern seafood in the state.
Considered one of the county’s premiere tourist attractions in its own right, the festival will transform the quaint John's Pass Fishing Village and Boardwalk into an entertainment mecca on Friday, Jan. 13 from noon to 9 p.m; Saturday, Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“The event itself changes a little each year. It's always being molded into the best event we can present our residents and visitors,” Madeira Beach Recreation Director Jay Hatch told Tampa Bay Newspapers. “Attendance has steadily increased since 2020. Last year we saw 10,000 to 15,000 a day in the Pass. Each year we expect growth, but there is always a healthy crowd in and around the Pass for the festival. “
The festival will likely have 90 to 100 weekend vendors plus the 110 businesses in John's Pass, Hatch said. About 50% of the vendors have been a part of it before, “but we like to make sure to mix vendors up to ensure it is fresh.”
Between the Village businesses, and an expected 20-plus food vendors, “there is going to be a great variety of seafood to sample at the festival,” Hatch said. “There will definitely be some amazing grouper dishes with each business having their own twist, plus we'll see crab cakes and lobster in both grilled cheese and mac-and-cheese form. It's very exciting.”
Village restaurants will be open, offering seating for dining in their establishments, with some featuring outdoor seating. Open containers will be allowed during the festival, but beverage laws still apply to restaurants and bars during the event. Visitors will also be able to purchase drinks from beverage tent in the main lot plus from the businesses in the pass.
Music on five stages will play a big part in the festival. “Unbiasedly, I think you'll see some of the best music selection around this weekend,” Hatch said. “We've kept an ear out and (formed) great relationships with some of the best local bands in the area. To name a few, The Black Honkeys, Soul Circus Cowboys, Big Brother, U2.0, The Spazmatics and others will headline an amazing weekend.”
The festival hosts three stages. They are at the main John's Pass parking lot, the Bell Tower, and on Boardwalk Place outside of Walt'z Fish Shak. Additionally, Caddy's and the Bamboo Beer Garden will have their own stages with live music.
Among the over 30 musical acts, headliners will include U2.0, described as “the ultimate U2 tribute band” at the main stage on Friday night from 7 to 9 p.m. On Saturday, the Spazmatics perform from 4 to 6 p.m. followed by the Black Honkeys, both on the main stage. On Sunday, Big Brother performs at the Bell Tower from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., while Soul Circus Cowboys rock the Main Stage at the same time.
Another highlight: The event will attempt to break its own world record for the World’s Largest Bloody Mary Toast at 11 a.m. on Sunday. The current record was set at the John’s Pass fest in 2017 with 2,457 participants.
“My first festival was as new member of city staff,” Hatch said. “I remember being in awe of the event and loving the atmosphere in and around John's Pass Village. Something about the event and the location make it very unique and exciting for me.
“Now that I’ve been with the city for eight years, I've heard so much from the businesses in the Village about the history of the event, plus I've gotten to know so many of them personally,” he said. “That connection makes the event that much more important to me and my colleagues. While the event hasn’t changed much per se, it has had little tweaks to try to make it a more inviting and more exciting event each time. “
The recreation director said the recent change in the season the event is held — from October to January — was mainly forced by the weather, the pandemic and other unforeseen factors.
“The last thing we wanted to do was change the date from October, but January provided for more predictable weather. The last four October events we dealt with red tide, a hurricane, a no-name storm that gifted us a waterspout, and lastly the COVID-19 cancellation,” he said.
Parking is located throughout the city of Madeira Beach. Parking is always limited on the beaches, Hatch said, “but we've been able to offset it in a few ways. First and foremost, we offer a free shuttle from various lots throughout the city.”
A free shuttle will run from the Madeira Beach Fundamental School with stops at Madeira Beach City Hall, Archibald Park, County Park, and John's Pass. Parking at the school is only available Friday after 4 p.m., but all day Saturday and Sunday.
Secondly, any of the beach lots plus the parking garage in John's Pass will be open for parking. The John's Pass beach lot and 130th Avenue lot will be $25 event parking. All other city lots in Madeira Beach will be the standard rate of $3.00 an hour. Ride-share such as Uber and Lyft are encouraged to utilize the delivery address of 12901 Gulf Lane, Madeira Beach and utilize the John's Pass beach lot as a turnaround.
“Lastly, and most importantly, we encourage ride share. The John's Pass parking lot has been designated a ride share dropoff point with the nearest dropoff address being 12901 Gulf Lane. This allows for a safe drop off and pick up point for visitors,” he said.