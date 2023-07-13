MADEIRA BEACH — Multiple animals died in an overnight fire at the Alligator and Wildlife Discovery Center at the popular John’s Pass Village and Boardwalk in Madeira Beach.
A post on the center’s Facebook page Thursday morning confirmed the fire and said “nearly all the animals are gone.”
“We are devastated,” the post said.
The post did not say how many animals were killed in the blaze.
The fire at the center at 12973 Village Blvd. was reported just before 3 a.m., according to Spectrum Bay News 9, Tampa Bay Times’ news partner.
The station reported nearly all the mammals inside the facility died in the fire. Some reptiles also perished, the station reported.
“We have pet masks on the truck to provide oxygen to dogs and cats but this was just one of those rare circumstances with the animals involved that there wasn’t much we could do for them,” Madeira Beach Fire Chief Clint Belk told the station.
Belk said damage is expected to exceed $1 million and that water and smoke damaged nearby businesses.
The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, Belk said.
The center housed over 250 animals including lizards, small mammals, amphibians, turtles and tortoises, fresh and saltwater marine life, and alligators, according to the facility’s website.
”Our immediate goal is the provision of humane, professional care for pet surrenders and orphaned native wildlife that cannot be safely returned to the wild,” the center said in its mission statement.
The animals originated from places such as the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, SPCA, wildlife rescues and owners who could no longer care for their pets, according to the website.
How to donate
The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce has set up a donation drive for the center. You may donate at https://business.tampabaybeaches.com/events/details/alligator-wildlife-discovery-center-fire-fund-22537.