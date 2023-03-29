INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — Local nonprofit IRB Action 2000 will have new leadership this year, as longtime member Shawn Stover has been elevated to role of president amid other board changes.
In addition to Stover taking over for departing President Diane Flagg, Paul Zagami and Diane Agar will serve as vice presidents while Debbie Stover will be the organization’s treasurer.
Nan Jensen will continue in her role as IRB A2K’s secretary, officials announced on March 15.
IRB A2K was formed in 2000 with a mission to beautify and preserve the history and quality of life in the barrier island community.
“We are proud of our legacy and are grateful for our community support as we continue to do the important work to beautify and preserve Indian Rocks Beach,” Stover said. “The new team brings the right mix of passion, purpose and experience to the table. We look forward to listening to our members and collaborating with our city leaders to implement positive changes for even greater community impact.”
Since it was founded IRB A2K has tackled many community beautification projects, including regular cleanups of local parks, and has hosted fundraisers for various initiatives, including public artwork.
According to Flagg, she knew it was time to relinquish the leadership reigns following a three-year tenure.
“It’s been a passion of mine to be involved with Action 2000 for many years,” she told Tampa Bay Newspapers recently. “After Covid, we needed someone to take over the president’s role and it was my pleasure to do so.”
Flagg said she was happy to help jump start the “reignited participation and membership” in the group,” while noting “the timing was perfect to pass the torch to an extremely competent and committed board member Shawn Stover.”