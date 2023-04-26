TREASURE ISLAND — The city’s parking enforcement program plans to go high-tech, with residents filing for parking permits online and visitors paying for parking spaces via the Park Mobile app, so enforcement can be carried out with special vehicles equipped with license plate readers to determine if spaces are paid for.
The project will likely be implemented in Sunset Beach this summer, with the full e-permit program initiated in January, so it coincides with the expiration of parking passes.
During an April 18 work session, Finance Director Mike Mungar, who is spearheading the change, told city commissioners that Sunset Beach was chosen because it “presents some unique challenges in addition to the overall parking challenges.
“As the (parking) lots get full, or certain visitors feel like they are above paying the parking fee, they circle around in the neighborhood until they can find a spot where they can shoe-horn their truck in, or whatever they’re bringing, so they can unload everything,” he said.
“It resulted in us having to make most of the streets in Sunset ‘No Parking’ on one side or the other during weekends, evenings and holidays,” he said. “It’s kind of resulted in us having to make some drastic changes just for safety and security down there.”
Most importantly, the availability of parking in Sunset Beach can affect future beach renourishment, because under the Army Corps of Engineers’ agreement, the city has to prove it provides the public with beach access parking.
Treasure Island is within the required amenities at public access points. But the interpretation of the Army Corps and state could change at any time.
“Anything we can do to cement and formulize any sort of public amenities in this area is going to go a long way in renourishment,” Mungar said.
The finance director said the most pressing issue is parking enforcement.
“I’ve done some surveying, and poking around, and I believe we are the only city remaining in Pinellas County that does pay-by-space (parking),” he said. “It’s just an old, antiquated way of doing it, back when you had tiny parking lots and a parking attendant. But nowadays with technology and all the other advancements they’ve made, pay-by-plate is pretty much the standard for all parking operators. Even the private lots within the city of Treasure Island use pay-by-plate.”
Pay-by-plate uses mobile license plate readers, which scan plates as enforcement vehicles drive by. If it recognizes a plate that has not paid for parking, parking enforcement agents write a citation. The reader can also tell the enforcement agent how long a car has been parked in a space, as well as how many minutes away it is to run out of time.
Under the e-pay and pay-by-plate program, residents will be able to log into their own parking pass account, and buy or renew their annual pass throughout the year, rather than just on Jan. 1. In addition, the system can be customized to offer permanent and temporary passes to residents.
“We know this big move to technology might be kind of a shock,” he said. Some residents might not want to maintain their online electronic pass, so an option of keeping the hang tag might be offered, with the city sunsetting the hang tag over time.
The city’s parking program has become a prominent public amenity and a financial asset, Mungar said. Over the past three fiscal years, metered parking revenue has represented almost 10% of general fund revenue, and was second to only property tax in terms of revenue to the general fund.
The commission added a Sunset Beach parking rate in the 2023 fee schedule, but the city has been unable to implement that or collect that revenue until it develops the pay-by-plate strategy, he told commissioners.
The only physical alterations required would be installing the small branded Park Mobile signs. An informal audit indicated those signs can go on existing poles.
“We have sufficient funding this year in the parking program to implement these changes. I anticipate being able to do these in this current year within the current appropriations,” the finance director told commissioners.
Commissioner Beth Wetzel, the commission representative from the Sunset Beach area, said the area sometimes sees a van or camper parked in front of someone’s house “and they’ll stay there for a couple of weeks, basically camping in front of somebody’s house.
“There’s nothing that can be done about it, and it creates a lot of issues,” she said. “(The parking program) would also help to prevent this situation, or those kinds of situations, unless the people are paying a ton of money for parking.”
Another other idea from residents is to make the street parking a little bit more expensive, so it could push the parking to the parking lots first, Wetzel said.
Commissioner John Doctor suggested the program would also work well on the north-side neighborhoods in the city. City Manager Amy Davis said public engagement sessions would have to be held in the area before the program is implemented so residents are not surprised.
The City Commission will have to approve the purchase of equipment and inauguration of the Park Mobile e-pay program.