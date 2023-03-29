Shorebirds are back
Beach-nesting and other coastal birds have begun laying eggs along Florida's coasts.
Spring and summer mark critical times of year for these vulnerable species, as they must avoid human disturbance, storms, and predators to successfully raise their chicks.
While wading birds nest in coastal trees, sea and shorebirds lay their eggs right on the sand. If they can’t find suitable beach habitat, some birds resort to nesting on large, gravel rooftops.
Bay area state-threatened species, including American oystercatcher, least tern, and black skimmer, perceive people as a threat and will take flight whenever beachgoers or their dogs approach too closely.
It is important for beachgoers and boaters to heed nesting signage and avoid areas posted as "no trespassing," even if they don't notice any birds. Audubon Florida staff work with a team of dedicated volunteers to install string, flagging, and informational signs in several areas.
How to help beach-nesting birds raise their next generation of chicks to adulthood:
• Respect posted areas, even if you don’t see any birds inside.
• If birds dive-bomb you, carefully move away as there may be a nest or chicks nearby.
• Ensure no trash or food remnants are left behind, as this can attract predators.
• Keep dogs off the beach, on board your boat, or at home.
• Remain alert for rooftop nesting colonies in coastal areas.
To join the organization’s flock of volunteers, visit fl.audubon.org/bird-stewards.
Chamber schedules monthly mixer
ST. PETE BEACH — The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce will hold its April mixer on Thursday, April 4, at OCC Road House & Museum, 10575 49th Street N., Clearwater.
Mixers are monthly networking events where members can introduce their businesses to industry professionals from the Tampa Bay beaches.
Attendees can meet the chamber team, get complimentary drink tickets, sample menu items and get an entry to win a door prize. The cost to attend is $15 for chamber members and $20 for non-members.
Tickets are available for purchase at tampabaybeaches.com.
For more information, please contact Robin Miller at info@tampabaybeaches.com or visit TampaBayBeaches.com.
St. Pete Beach Public Library news
ST. PETE BEACH — The St. Pete Beach Library, located at 365 73rd Ave., has announced several upcoming events.
Those include:
Tuesday, March 28, 10 a.m. — Story Time: Learn numbers, colors, and the alphabet through songs, stories, and movement.
Tuesday, March 28, 4:30 p.m. — Middle Grades Graphic Novel Book Club: “Mighty Jack” by Ben Hatke. This group is designed for readers ages 10-13, but anyone under the age of 18 can join. You can pick up your copy at the circulation desk while supplies last.
Wednesday, March 29, 6 p.m. — Author Event: Tara Lush, a Florida-based author of romance and cozy mystery. For more than a dozen years, she was a reporter with the Associated Press in Florida. Under her real name, Tamara Lush, she writes contemporary romance. Under the name Tara Lush, she writes the quirky and sweet “Coffee Lover’s Mysteries,” cozy mysteries with a tropical flair that follow sleuthing reporter-turned barista, Lana Lewis.
Thursday, March 30, 2-4 p.m. — Van Gogh Collaborative Sticker Puzzle Drop-In: Drop in and work on a collaborative sticker puzzle depicting Van Gogh’s “Starry Night.” Stay as little or as long as you like. Snacks will be provided.
Friday, March 31, 4:30 p.m. — Cookie Taste Test Challenge: Come taste test different sandwich cookies and guess the flavors.
Please visit SPBLibrary.com for details about our other programs.
Gulf Beaches Public Library news
MADEIRA BEACH - The Gulf Beaches Public Library, located at 200 Municipal Drive, has set several upcoming events.
Those include:
Writers Group: Mondays, 10 a.m.-12 noon.
Tech Help: Mondays, 1 p.m. Questions about your devices.
Movies: Foreign Tuesdays, 2:30-4:30 p.m.; Popular Wednesdays, 2:30-4:30 p.m.
Mahjong: Thursdays, 11 a.m. Old and new members welcome.
Investment Club: Thursdays, 2:30-4 p.m.
Scrabble: Fridays, 1-4 p.m.
Book Club: Tuesday, April 18, 10:30 a.m. “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks.
Adult Art Class: Tuesday, April 18, 5-7:30 p.m. Registration required.
Haiku Poetry Contest: April 1-April 30. All ages. Submit entries online or in-person. Winners will receive up to $100!
AARP Tax Help: Through April 13. Reservation required. Call 727-346-8256.
Storytime-Baby & Me: Wednesdays,10:30 a.m., ages 2 and under.
Storytime-PreK: Fridays, 10:30 a.m., ages 2-4.
Kolb Park to host Bunny, egg hunt
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH —An Easter Egg hunt and other activities will be held Saturday, April 1, at Kolb Park in Indian Rocks Beach.
Sponsored by the IRB Homeowners Association and the city of Indian Rocks Beach, registration for the free event will begin at 8:30 a.m., with the event running from 9 a.m. until noon. The event is open to children up to age 12. Each child should bring their own basket to collect eggs.
Other activities will include games, prized for finding the golden eggs and a visit from the Easter Bunny.
Kolb Park is located at 1508 Bay Palm Blvd.
