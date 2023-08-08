The Gulf Beaches Public Library is located at 200 Municipal Drive in Madeira Beach. Visit the library on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, and check out the new website at gulfbeacheslibrary.org. Here is a schedule of upcoming events:
Writers Group: Mondays, 10 a.m.-12 noon.
Tech Help: Mondays, 1 p.m. Ask questions about your devices.
Movies: Foreign Tuesday, 2:30-4:30 p.m.; Popular Wednesdays, 2:30-4:30 p.m.
Mahjong: Thursdays, 11 a.m. Old and new members welcome.
Investment Club: Thursdays, 2:30-4 p.m.
Scrabble: Fridays, 1-4 p.m.
Book Club: Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 10:30 a.m. "Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee" by Dee Brown.
Adult Summer Reading: June 1-Aug. 11. Enter to win a $20 Barnes & Noble gift card.
Storytime-Baby & Me: Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m., ages 2 and under.
Storytime-PreK: Fridays, 10:30 a.m., ages 2-4.
Reading with the Rays: Visit the library for more information.
The first of our weekly Tai Chi classes will begin Wednesday, Sept. 6, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Register in advance online at gulfbeacheslibrary.org, or call us at 727-391-2828. Fee is $5 the day of the class.
The library also provides notary services for $5 per stamp. Please call 727-391-2828 to schedule an appointment. If your document requires a witness, the library will not provide one for you.