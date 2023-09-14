Belleair Beach Mayor Dave Gattis recently received the Gold Certificate of Excellence from the Certificate Program for Elected Municipal Officials hosted by the Florida League of Cities University.
The new certificate achievement program rewards municipal officials for their commitment and dedication to training and continuing education. FLC University launched the certificate program, with bronze, silver and gold levels, to recognize elected officials who participate in the League’s many training opportunities.
Gattis completed the certificate program in its inaugural year, which ran from August 2022 to July 2023. Officials earned points for participating in training events offered by FLC University, including monthly webinars, online orientation, the Institute for Elected Municipal Officials, state-mandated continuing education in ethics, the League’s annual conference and legislative events.