Vendors needed for St. Patrick’s fest
INDIAN SHORES — After a several-year hiatus, the town of Indian Shores again will host its annual St. Patrick’s Day Festival.
The festival is scheduled for Saturday, March 11, and will run from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
The festival will be located on the grounds of the Indian Shores Municipal Center, 19305 Gulf Blvd.
The town of Indian Shores is hosting and managing this event. The town is looking for a wide range of vendors for this event. Space is provided free of charge for non-profit organizations on a first-come, first-served basis.
For further information or to apply as a vendor, contact Jennifer Angelo at 727-595-4020 ext. 205, or via email at jangelo@myindianshores.com
Gulf Beaches Public Library news
MADEIRA BEACH — The Gulf Beaches Public Library, 200 Municipal Drive, has announced several upcoming events and activities.
Those include:
• Writers Group: Mondays, 10 a.m.-noon.
• Tech Help: Mondays, 1 p.m. Questions about your devices.
• Movies: Foreign Tuesdays, 2:30-4:30 p.m.; Popular Wednesdays, 2:30-4:30 p.m.
• Mahjong: Thursdays, 11 a.m. Old and new members welcome
• Investment Club: Thursdays, 2:30-4 p.m.
• Scrabble: Fridays, 1-4 p.m.
• Book Club: Tuesday, Feb. 21, 10:30 a.m. “The Messy Lives of Book People” by Phaedra Patrick.
• Adult Art Class: Tuesday, Feb. 21, 5-7:30 p.m. Registration required.
• AARP Tax Help: Feb. 2-April 13. Reservation required. Call 727-346-8256.
• Storytime-Baby & Me: Wednesdays,10:30 a.m., ages 2 and under.
• Storytime-PreK: Fridays, 10:30 a.m., ages 2-4.
