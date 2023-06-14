REDINGTON SHORES — A field of 53 applicants for the town administrator position has been narrowed down to two finalists, Howard W. Brown and Michael S. McGlothlin.
Brown is the former village manager for Indiantown, Florida, and McGlothlin is the city administrator for Columbia City, Oregon.
A third candidate, Guy Patterson, a consultant and former town manager of Hudson, Colorado, was picked last week as a finalist but is no longer in contention, dropping out last week.
The two remaining candidates have been asked to submit an action plan for their first 30, 60 and 90 days in office detailing how they would manage the town if hired. Those plans are due on June 17 and will be reviewed by individual commissioners prior to final one-on-one, 15-minute interviews at a special meeting on June 22.
The candidate’s resumes have been posted on the town’s website and citizens are asked to submit comments or questions to the town clerk for distribution to commission members.
Commissioners hope to make their final pick after one-on-one, 15-minute interviews on June 22, but have indicated they are prepared to reopen the administrator search or even hire an outside firm to present a fresh list of candidates.
Jeff Shoobridge, who resigned as the town’s administrator last month, is staying on until the end of June. It is unlikely a new administrator can begin working by that time, so the town may look for a temporary administrator to fill in until a new hire can begin working.
Shoobridge had clashed with several commissioners during the past year. The same problem happened nearly 20 years ago, when the town hired its first administrator, only for him to resign a year later, largely frustrated over blurred areas of commission responsibilities.
Meanwhile, the town’s attorney, Robert Eschenfelder, was directed by the commission to conduct a thorough criminal and civil background check on each of the finalist candidates.
The commission had narrowed the original list of 53 candidates to six last month. Among those who did not make the final list was Douglas Andrews, a former commissioner, vice mayor, and director of parks, recreation, and special events in neighboring Madeira Beach. He was rejected because he lacked an experience as a town manager or administrator.
Meridy Semones, currently the performance and budget director for the city of Largo, also withdrew from consideration.
Brown and McGlothlin have been asked to travel to Redington Shores at their own expense for their final interviews.
The town is offering a salary range from $90,000 to $130,000 for Shoobridge’s replacement. Shoobridge currently earns $125,080 annually.
Here are the backgrounds on the two men in contention to become the town’s next administrator:
Howard W. Brown
While village manager for Indiantown, Brown created and implemented a five-year strategic plan, achieving its goals within three years. He was the village’s first permanent manager for a government incorporated only in 2017. During his time there, he guided the village in the purchase of a multi-million-dollar private water and sewer plant that became a revenue-generator, and in the receipt of $23 million in grant funding.
Previously, he was city manager of Bell, California, and Muskogee, Oklahoma. In Opa-Locka, he served both as acting assistant city manager and director of planning and community development. Brown holds a bachelor of science degree in criminology from Florida State University, a master of public administration degree from the University of West Florida, and a certificate from Harvard University’s program for state and local government executives. He served in the U.S. Army in the Persian Gulf War.
Michael S. McGlothlin
Serving for the past five years as city administrator for Columbia City, Oregon, McGlothlin has over 29 years of experience in municipal administration and public service, previously serving for nine years as Columbia City’s Chief of Police and for nine years as a division commander for the Zebulon Police Department in North Carolina. He also worked as a law enforcement officer and special assistant to the city manager in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Earlier, he served for seven years in the U.S. Army’s Military Police Airborne Battalion at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
McGlothlin holds a master’s degree in business administration and a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice administration from Columbia Southern University.