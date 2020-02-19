NORTH REDINGTON BEACH — After all the hoopla over restaurant parking last year, the town commission passed an ordinance Feb. 13 amending off-street parking for restaurants.
The ordinance passed unanimously 5-0 on its second and final reading without any opposition from the public.
The contentious section that previously connected seating and employees of restaurants to off-street automobile parking was replaced with parking connected to square footage. The amendment also allowed for applicants to request adjustments up to 10% when special circumstances are in play.
Mayor Bill Queen explained that only one new restaurant, Coastal Pizza, would be affected, since all the other existing restaurants in the town are grandfathered in. The mayor said that Coastal Pizza was aware of the ordinance.
According to Town Clerk Mari Campbell, the Planning & Zoning Board also approved the ordinance at that board’s meeting last month.
“That takes care of the parking issues,” Queen said.
2020 municipal election canceled
The municipal election that was scheduled for March 17 to elect commissioners for two seats was canceled. Commissioners Corey Thornton and Kevin Kennedy, who hold seats 3 and 4, respectively, ran unopposed, making an election unnecessary.
Thornton and Kennedy will be sworn in for their next term at the March commission meeting.
Town gets insurance discount
The town’s Floodplain Management Plan Annual Report for 2019-2020 was approved.
Since 1998, the town has participated in the Community Rating System, a program that rewards towns that perform outstanding flood mitigation functions. As a result, a reduction in flood insurance gets passed along to policyholders in the town. The town’s classification for the five-year cycle starting in 2019 is a Class 7 rating that gives residents a 15% discount on their flood insurance.
Free movies in the park
Queen announced free movies in the park will be shown in North Redington Beach and Redington Shores. North Redington Beach will be showing “Summer Rental” on Friday, March 6, at 6:30 p.m. at Radcliffe Park, at Bath Club Boulevard South and Bath Club Circle. Redington Shores will be showing “Toy Story 4” on Friday, April 3, at 7 p.m. at Constitution Park, 18214 Gulf Blvd.
“Pack a picnic and cooler, bring a chair or blanket, and enjoy a movie under the stars,” Queen said.
Town Hall gets refurbished
Town Hall has been getting spruced up over the past few months. New flooring, a fresh coat of white paint inside, and white Key West shutters have brightened up the interior of the building.