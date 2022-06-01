MADEIRA BEACH — An idea to declare John’s Pass a “wet zone,” where people could stroll along the street or boardwalk with a beer or alcoholic beverage, was scrapped after staff reported on the problems it could potentially create for the city’s main tourist district.
Currently, people have to consume their alcoholic beverage at the establishment where they purchased it.
City Manager Robin Gomez reminded commissioners that at a December 2021 workshop there was “a discussion about the possibility of allowing folks to walk around the Village Boulevard, Fisherman’s Alley, and boardwalk, with alcoholic beverages. We can make the change by ordinance … We could turn the village and boardwalk essentially into a wet zone,” he advised.
However, on May 25, he told commissioners “after reviewing the attorney’s opinion, and discussing it internally, our staff recommendation is not to proceed with that.”
He enumerated many reasons why staff felt a “wet zone” is not a good fit for John’s Pass.
Gomez said one big reason is the potential liability that the city could possibly incur.
He noted “one commissioner mentioned the character and quaintness of the village and boardwalk; we want to maintain its existing character. It’s really primarily a family destination and it’s a tourist destination. We want to retain it as a shopping, dining, entertainment (destination where) you can go out and go fishing, go on a dolphin watch, go on the pirate ship, rent a Jet Ski, all the excursions that are available, so we want to retain the existing business uses that are out there,” he explained.
The city manager warned commissioners there is also “the potential that if this were approved, we may have businesses in the future that wanted to expand or create a bar. Could this lead to a bar district in the future? Probably no, but we don’t want to provide any opportunity or possibility with that.”
The city knows that there are now some people walking around the village consuming beer or wine, but they don’t cause any trouble and are usually families, he told commissioners.
“Lastly, from a public safety perspective, in discussing with our deputies, they felt it could lead to unintended consequences, disruptive behavior,” Gomez said.
In addition, “we’d have the issue of people thinking they could walk over to the sand, go to an establishment, purchase a few drinks and then consume them on the way … crossing Gulf Boulevard,” he added.
“It could just lead to just negative or disruptive behavior,” he told commissioners.
Some business people mentioned it may lead to restaurants competing with individuals.
“Folks may be bringing their own alcohol with them and feeling, ‘Oh well, you can walk around with it, so what’s the difference if I buy it at a restaurant here in the village or boardwalk, versus buying it at another store and bringing it,” he said.
“We don’t know the cost if this were to be adopted, but we know we would have to put significant signage to identify, designate and delineate the area to keep people within that area and not allow them to go along (or) across Gulf Boulevard, or down 129th Street into the neighborhood,” he added. There might also be the expense of hiring additional deputies might be needed to patrol.
“Most businesses close around 9 p.m., a few restaurants stay open till 10, only one stays open past 11 p.m.,” the city manager told commissioners. “It’s been primarily a family-friendly destination.”
Mayor John Hendricks asked, “What happens with Final Friday and other special events in the village?”
Gomez noted there is no change with the special events, which are permitted by permit for special areas.
Commissioners noted they currently see some people, especially on the boardwalk, with beer or an alcoholic drinks.
Gomez said occasionally deputies remind people that you’re not supposed to have an alcoholic beverage on the street, but many are just families out for a stroll with their kids. Deputies usually remind people if they are drinking from a glass bottle.
No one representing a bar or restaurant in John’s Pass attended the meeting to comment.
Commissioners ultimately decided to drop the wet zone idea.