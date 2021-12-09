Madeira's beach to get added protection

MADEIRA BEACH — The city’s wide and sandy beach has been built up and maintained largely with the aid of groins, rather than beach renourishment. But now, of the 37 groins, 23 are exposed, aging and wearing out, and the system needs to be rebuilt.
The groins have been highly effective in holding the sand in place and preventing erosion, and have even built up the beach over time. But the concrete and metal structures were originally put down in the 1950s, and have had only a few temporary rehabs since.
Financial assistance is now available to help pay for the work needed to reconstruct the deteriorating groins. City Public Works Director Megan Wepfer said at a Dec. 1 city commission workshop that the city has received a state grant of $1.75 million for the project. The money is from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.
It is a matching grant, meaning the state will match what the city pays, for a total of up to $3.5 million. The estimated cost to repair the exposed beach groins is $2.5 million.
Al Carrier of Deuel and Associates, along with consultant Joe Foster, were at the meeting to explain their proposal to provide engineering and construction services on the project.
Reconstructing the groins “is a permanent fix, not just a temporary fix,” Carrier said, that will “give them another 50-year life.”
Carrier said his firm will start now doing the preliminary work needed, including surveys, meeting with officials at the federal, state and county level to determine their requirements, getting bids, and doing permitting work throughout the summer. Then construction can begin in November 2022, after turtle season ends. That work will take five or six months to complete, and should be finished by April 2023, before the start of the next turtle season.
Commissioner Doug Andrews said the rebuilding of the beach groins “is a great project. It’s one of those projects that comes along every 50 or 60 years.”
The beaches north of Madeira see how effective the groins are, and want them instead of beach renourishment, said Mayor John Hendricks.
“They work here,” said Carrier.
City Manager Bob Daniels said the city has funds that are designated to be used for the erosion control project, plus there are potential sources of additional funding to help offset the city’s share of the costs, such as engineering grants and new federal infrastructure money.