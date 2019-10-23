ST. PETE BEACH — Bert’s Barracuda and Bert’s Black Widow Harley Davidson will present the third annual St. Pete Beach BikeFest on Nov. 20-24, at TradeWinds Island Resorts – Island Grand & RumFish Beach Resort, 5500 and 6000 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach.
This five-day celebration will feature motorcycles, live music and sunshine. As home base for the event, TradeWinds will provide a unique beachfront backdrop for a wide variety of events and activities including live music, Builders Row Indoor Expo, Orange County Chopper personal appearances, military salute with the SOCOM Para-Commandos, beach fireworks display, Kory Souza’s “No Class” Bike Show, massive motorcycle auction, a nightly beach bar crawl and more.
The air-conditioned Builders Row Indoor Expo will serve as a central gathering place for bikers and will showcase bikes from some of the industry’s top custom-builders. This year’s Vendors Row will be located at the new Bert’s Barracuda Harley-Davidson and will feature the latest bike gear, clothing and accessories.
There will be live music on three alternating stages Thursday through Saturday, all day until 10 p.m. The free nightly concerts on the beach will include Fuel and Soul Asylum on Thursday; country legends Charlie Daniel’s Band on Friday; and rocker Bret Michaels on Saturday. Also performing throughout the weekend will be Saving Abel, Saliva, Moonshine Bandits, Tobacco Rd Band and many other regional favorites.
The event is open to the public. Beach concerts and Builders Row Showcase are complimentary to the public. The public can also take part in additional activities for a nominal fee. A daily parking fee of $10 for motorcycles will be charged to non-resort packaged guests. Vehicle parking is not available; however, motorcycle parking is available.
A portion of proceeds from the event will go to Athletes for Hearts, an organization that provides financial assistance to families with children in need of medical treatment specific to a heart condition and to fund advancements in medical technology for the treatment of heart disease, with a special emphasis on heart conditions affecting children.
For information and reservations, visit www.stpetebeachbikefest.com or call 800-360-4016.