'Sea sawdust' spotted off beaches

TREASURE ISLAND — At least it’s not red tide.
But Treasure Island and Madeira Beach officials have been getting reports of brownish water with algae blooms showing up onshore.
On its Facebook page, Madeira Beach noted “Pinellas County has received numerous reports of discolored water off the beaches.”
Treasure Island advised that “according to Pinellas County Government, there is a bloom of Trichodesmium, also known as ‘sea sawdust,’ along the coast.”
Based on satellite imagery, there may have been a bloom offshore that has now moved onshore, the beach city reported. “Beachgoers may notice a slightly musty smell, but should know it is not harmful in Florida and common in the Gulf of Mexico. Florida Fish and Wildlife is continuing to monitor the situation and will continue to send updates.”
According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Trichodesmium, a marine blue-green algae, blooms every year in the Gulf of Mexico.
“Reports of Trichodesmium blooms date back to the 1700s, when Captain James Cook of the British Royal Navy wrote about large, brown blooms that resembled sandbars,” FWC officials said. “Sailors sometimes refer to Trichodesmium as sea sawdust, because it forms colonies that can be quite large, up to 1 centimeter, and visible to the naked eye. Small blooms look like sawdust floating on the water surface, whereas larger blooms can look like oil slicks or foamy pollution.”
Residents commenting on Treasure Island’s Facebook page said it looked “nasty … like sewer sludge,” while another wrote, “I smelled something instantly walking out of my door in TI.”
However, unlike red tide, it may not be everywhere along the beach. Another resident wrote, “I walked the beach tonight just curious to what I would see. The water is crystal clear and there was no odor.”
Indeed, Treasure Island said May 18 that "yesterday's remnants of a Trichodesmium bloom out in the Gulf have washed away and we once again have emerald green waters on the beautiful beaches of Treasure Island."
However, there were still reports of the smelly stuff along Madeira Beach and north to the Redingtons.
The bloom depends largely on tidal action and winds and could return if conditions are not kind.
“The amount of Trichodesmium on the surface may vary with time of day, as this species is capable of moving up and down in the water column,” FWC scientists said. “Trichodesmium blooms can appear brown when the bloom is healthy; green when the bloom is starting to decay; pink or red when certain pigments leak out of the cells; or white after pigments decay.”
The Treasure Island web page insisted that the bloom is not sewage.
While some may object to its smell, FWC researchers said Trichodesmium blooms have a sweet smell similar to freshly cut hay when they decay.
When it comes to the origins of sea sawdust, FWC explained that typically between May and September, iron-rich dust blows from the Sahara Desert in Africa across the Atlantic and settles in the Gulf of Mexico. Blooms usually occur during those months, as Trichodesmium uses this iron to fix nitrogen and grow.
Freshwater bodies, including local lakes, are not immune from algae blooms. The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County issued a health alert for harmful blue-green algal toxins at Lake Seminole.
According to DOH-Pinellas, “the alert is in response to a water sample taken near the boat ramp on April 20, 2023. The public should exercise caution in and around Lake Seminole. DOH-Pinellas advises residents and visitors to take the following precautions: Do not drink, swim, wade, or use personal watercraft or boats in waters with a visible bloom. Wash your skin and clothing with soap and water if you have contact with algae or discolored or smelly water. Pets should not drink water when algae blooms are present (and) boiling the water will not eliminate the toxins. Do not eat shellfish in waters with algae blooms.”
Easement aids renourishment
With the Treasure Island beach renourishment project now reportedly on track for a November start, city commissioners approved a revised temporary easement design, so pipes will not have to be placed through the island’s dune system.
During a May 16 meeting, Public Works Co-Director Mike Helfrich informed commissioners he recently attended a meeting with the Army Corps of Engineers. He said one area of the beach had been missed throughout the years, and sought a temporary construction easement for the area.
“The (two year) easement is temporary for construction activities during the Treasure Island Beach renourishment,” he said. “The temporary easement is required by the Army Corps of Engineers and is granted by Pinellas County.”
Commissioners unanimously approved the redesigned easement to protect the dune system, while allowing the beach to be renourished.