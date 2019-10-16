SOUTH PASADENA — The South Pasadena City Commission on Oct. 8 reaffirmed its opposition to the implementation of PSTA’s Central Avenue bus rapid transit project on Pasadena Avenue as currently designed.
The City Commission has expressed concerns regarding the implementation of designated business access and transit lanes, as well as the location and design of bus stops and crosswalks.
A resolution adopted by the commission Oct. 8 said that the commission continues to receive an overwhelmingly negative response to the project from the local community and does not feel the public has been given sufficient opportunity to participate. The commission first adopted a resolution on April 23 in opposition to the Pasadena Avenue BRT project.
If the Central Avenue BRT Project moves forward, the City Commission formally requested that business access and transit lanes not be installed on Pasadena Avenue within the city limits of South Pasadena. The lanes are dedicated to Bus Rapid Transit, but vehicles can use the lane when making turns.
Commissioners are also asking that bus stops on Pasadena Avenue be designed to include a covered waiting area with seating.
The resolution comes on the heels of the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority Board of Directors voting unanimously Sept. 25 to approve a five-year contract with Kimley-Horn and Associates Inc. for transit-oriented development services.
The contract amount of not-to-exceed $3 million has an initial scope of services for the Central Avenue Bus Rapid Transit strategic plan of $1.2 million.
Chief Development Officer Cassandra Borchers said the contract would be funded by a Federal Transit Authority grant.
The Central Avenue BRT project is a 10-mile rapid transit connection between downtown St. Petersburg’s innovation district and the cities of South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach. PSTA plans to pay for the project using a FTA Capital Investment Grant from the Small Starts program with other funding from the Florida Department of Transportation, St. Petersburg and PSTA.