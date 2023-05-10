REDINGTON SHORES — Embattled administrator Jeff Shoobridge resigned suddenly May 3, telling the Redington Shores commission that he was “not the right fit.”
This is the second time that an administrator had resigned about a year after being hired to run the town.
It is also less than a month after the town’s commission voted to give Shoobridge more power to run the town, eliminating individual commissioner responsibilities.
At the time, Shoobridge said “the town’s government has grown beyond a one-person show,” adding that he was “cautiously optimistic” he could work successfully with the commission.
It took only a few weeks for him to change his mind.
“Recently I have found myself in a position I have never been before and after much soul searching and discussion with my family … I have come to the conclusion that I am not the right fit for leading Redington Shores forward,” Shoobridge wrote in his resignation letter.
His resignation is effective June 30, and the commission agreed to accept his offer to remain in his post until then to allow the town enough time to find a replacement and help in the transition.
During the next two months, the commission tasked him to work on the town’s 2023-24 budget as well as working on or completing a list of projects that include swim/shallow water buoys, audio visual upgrade, building department software installation, a town lot and county parking lot renovation, and a temporary refreshing of Del Bello Park landscaping.
Mayor Mary Beth Henderson read Shoobridge’s letter of resignation during a special meeting called to discuss the administrator’s “performance.”
She told the commission that just hours before the meeting, Shoobridge handed her his letter of resignation and commended him for his “gracious willingness to stay in his post” until a replacement is found.
For months, Shoobridge had been sharply criticized by some members of the commission and earned a less-than-stellar annual review in March.
The review written by former Commissioner Bill Krajewski said Shoobridge “had some difficulty in meeting key deliverable deadlines and does not always apply the feedback he receives to improve his performance.”
Other reviews critiqued him for “uninspired leadership” and a “lack of demonstrated organization, planning, collaboration and execution skills.”
Commissioner Jennie Blackburn was particularly critical, arguing that Shoobridge tried to prevent commission members from “intruding” or “interfering” in administrative functions.
However, former Commissioner Kenny Later praised him, saying Shoobridge was a “great addition” to the town and was “most efficient when he is allowed to use his vast experience and be allowed to do his job.”
Then an election happened and newly elected Vice Mayor Lisa Hendrickson, who had sought the administrator’s job the previous year, proposed the commission change its procedures, eliminating departmental oversight assignments for individual commissioners.
That decades-long practice had led to problems the last time the town tried hiring an administrator.
“A town of this size would be more efficiently run with a stronger mayoral form of government,” the town’s first administrator, Don Lusk, said after resigning in 2005. “I believe that would be best with one person calling the shots instead of people stepping on each others’ toes.”
After decades of running the town themselves, the commission again decided in 2021 to turn those duties over to a professional administrator.
Much the same issues that faced Lusk arose over the past year, as some commissioners had a hard time giving up their administrative responsibilities.
On May 3, the commission had planned to discuss performance goals for Shoobridge. Instead, they found themselves looking for his successor.
During a nearly hourlong discussion, the commission rejected involving the town’s inactive human relations committee in the town administrator job search and formally voted to approve Shoobridge remaining on the job for two months.
Shoobridge said his remaining until the end of June “will provide time for both myself and the town to make arrangements to move forward in providing for a transition,” Shoobridge said.
The town did not waste any time.
Shortly after receiving Shoobridge’s resignation, a notice of a job opening for town administrator was posted on the town’s website, setting May 19 as the deadline for applications to be submitted to the town clerk.
“The purpose of this position is to direct and coordinate all phases of the Town of Redington Shores municipal government and to ensure the efficient and effective operation of all departments,” according to the posting.
A detailed, three-page job description also describes the job as “one of high responsibility requiring advanced leadership, management, and administrative work.”
The town is offering a salary range from $90,000 to $130,000 for Shoobridge’s replacement. Shoobridge currently earns $125,080 annually.
The commission plans to refine the job description for the next town administrator at its May 31st workshop.