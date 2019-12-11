TREASURE ISLAND — The city hopes to be awarded a $350,000 Forward Pinellas Transportation Alternatives Grant, promising a $40,000 match, that will allow it to add a pedestrian boardwalk along the north side of the eastern portion of Treasure Island Causeway.
During a Dec. 3 commission meeting, Assistant Public Works Director Stacy Boyles noted a previous East Causeway project design, when the city was working with the city of St. Petersburg, included provisions for a multimodal trail along the north side of the roadway.
However, she explained, “at that time the addition of the trail stipulated the city make changes to the roadway that weren’t cost effective and did not help our drainage issues, so that plan was scrapped. While a pedestrian trail was considered favorable by all parties, the width of the trail was unable to be accommodated for, while providing enhanced drainage.”
Boyles said one of the main objectives of the city’s strategic plan is to “incorporate the principles of connectivity as opportunities present themselves, through the use of sidewalks, bike trails, (and) beach trails.”
The updated conceptual design for the East Causeway allows for a 6-foot-wide wooden boardwalk without shifting the roadway or median. The boardwalk would link the Pinellas Trail in St. Petersburg to Treasure Island, Boyles said.
Commissioner Heidi Horak lauded City Manager Garry Brumback’s role in pulling out of the prior agreement with St. Petersburg.
“This is a much better plan and it’s because the city manager had the guts to pull out of the agreement with the city of St. Petersburg, which is extremely unusual,” she said. “I can tell you from being around here for 25 years, I have never seen anybody do it, but he did it; he took a risk, and because of staff, we have been able to put together our own plan.”
Brumback said it took a team effort for the project to come to fruition.
Boyles told commissioners Forward Pinellas is currently accepting Transportation Alternatives Grant applications. “To meet the multimodal aspect of the grant, ‘sharrows,’ or bike lane sharing arrows painted on the roadway, are proposed within the outer lanes of the roadway.”
Funding for the project has not yet been budgeted. Boyles said the grant could be awarded anytime in the five-year DOT work plan ranging from 2021 to 2025, although the city would request it to be sooner. Construction of the roadway is planned for calendar year 2021, and it is recommended that the boardwalk be constructed at the same time.
The engineering and construction cost for the boardwalk is estimated to total $390,000.
City commissioners authorized the city manager to submit the grant application.