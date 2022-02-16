ST. PETE BEACH — The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce hosted its 2022 annual meeting on Feb. 3. During the meeting, the chamber thanked the outgoing board, welcomed the new 2022 board of directors, and handed out annual awards. Those honored include:
• Business of the Year — The Original Crabby Bills Family Brands. The business was described as a staple in the community for many years and a business that always works to give back to other businesses in need.
• Community Hero — Shea Abbott, owner of Abbott Flooring and Renovations. The small business owner works to support a variety of charities, including Operation Military Matters, 50 Legs, Suncoast Hospice, the Deputy Michael J. Magli Memorial Fund, Santa’s Angels, Carlton Manor and more.
The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce promotes travel and tourism, educates businesses and individuals, and provides a forum of collaboration to enhance the business environment.
For information, email Robin Miller at info@tampabaybeaches.com or visit TampaBayBeaches.com.
Gulf Beaches Library news
The Gulf Beaches Public Library is located at 200 Municipal Drive in Madeira Beach. Here is a schedule of upcoming events:
The library will be closed Monday, Feb. 21, for President’s Day.
International Films and Wednesday Movies are cancelled until further notice due to library renovations.
GB Scrabble: Friday, Feb. 18, 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Learn some new two letter words!
Investment Club: Thursday, Feb. 24, 2:30 p.m.-4 p.m. Join a group of experienced investors in an exchange of ideas about the current market and investment opportunities.
Adult Art Class: Tuesday, Feb. 22, 5-7:30 p.m.
Library Lending Machine: Available at 10315 Paradise Blvd., Treasure Island.
Children’s Programs:
Baby & Me Storytime: Wednesday, Feb. 23. 10:30 a.m.
PreK Storytime: Friday, Feb.18, 10:30 a.m.