NORTH REDINGTON BEACH — Seven ordinances passed on first readings during the Aug. 13 Town Commission meeting. One ordinance dealt with fireworks, two with changes regarding pervious areas, two with parking, and two more with conduct in public places.
• An ordinance prohibiting the sale and use of fireworks within the town passed unanimously 5-0. Mayor Bill Queen said that Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri recommended this ordinance to the local cities and towns, and Town Attorney Jay Daigneault confirmed that the ordinance is in accordance with state law.
• The impervious surface ratio was amended in an ordinance that changed the minimum pervious surface ratio by 10%. Previously, the impervious surface ratio could not exceed 60%; now it may not exceed 70%. This allows for slightly more decking, pads or pavers in a resident’s yard that does not impact stormwater management, according to Queen. The town’s rating that currently allows residents a 15% insurance discount will remain the same. This ordinance passed 4-1 with Commissioner Gary Curtis voting against.
A subsequent ordinance amending the definition of pervious surface to include swimming pools passed unanimously 5-0. This ordinance was requested by the town’s building official.
• An ordinance creating a new section to regulate parking construction and design requirements of driveways and off-street parking areas passed unanimously 5-0. According to the ordinance, “the minimum width of any driveway shall be 12 feet, and the maximum width of any driveway shall be 24 feet measured along the property line.” This ordinance was also requested by Building Department staff who “wanted a better definition,” Queen said.
Signs posted “Parking by permit only” will prohibit parking at all times on certain streets. An ordinance passed unanimously 5-0 to create a new subsection regulating parking by residents only where these signs are posted. Specific locations where these signs are posted will be determined by administrative process. Queen explained that the Public Works Department has put forth suggestions for some of these locations. Both Commissioners Kevin Kennedy and Corey Thornton said that the postal worker has thanked them every time he sees them for making this change.
• Sleeping in public places is now prohibited. Daigneault explained that this ordinance addresses “conduct versus person,” so that it did not single out homeless or vagrant individuals. The ordinance passed unanimously.
• Another ordinance prohibiting camping in town parks passed unanimously. This ordinance prohibits sleeping at night outdoors in town parks, bushes or shrubs, bathing, discharging human waste or constructing shelter in town parks. The no-sleeping ban is from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
“This (ordinance) is a direct result of someone doing exactly this,” Queen said. Deputies have found people doing all these activities and didn’t have the authority to take action, so this will give them that authority.
In other news
• Also during new business, two beach concession licenses were renewed for 2020-2021. Beach Services West, which has been in business 40 years, and Windsurfin International, a 32-year-old business that has been under new ownership the past five years, received their licenses. There were no changes in their documentation and Town Clerk Mari Campbell reported that the town had received no complaints regarding either concern.
• Ray Erikson was reappointed to the Gulf Beaches Library Board for another two-year term that will end in 2022. Commissioner Richard Bennett said that Erikson was doing an admirable job on the library board.
Additional reappointments were made at the July 9 meeting. The following Planning and Zoning Board members were reappointed for another three-year term ending in 2023: Doug Taylor, Randy Kountoupis, John Mace, and Roland Arellano. Members of the Beach Advisory Board were reappointed for a two-year term ending in 2022 as follows: Nila Postupack, Ruth Spears and Veronica Baldanza.