INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — When the news broke several weeks ago that this year would mark the last IRB BeachFest held on the sand due to beach erosion, the mood in the community was muted.
For years, the event, hosted by the IRB Homeowners Association, has served as the main fundraiser for the group and a focal point of the community, with live music and waterfront games throughout the day.
Unfortunately, the organization won’t get the opportunity to host a swan song on the sugar sand after all, as the 2023 IRB BeachFest that was scheduled for Saturday, April 15, has been canceled due to the emergence of red tide on the Pinellas County shoreline, according to officials.
“After careful consideration and review of the beach conditions, the Indian Rocks Beach Homeowners Association in consultation with the city of Indian Rocks Beach and Pinellas County Health Department officials has made the determination to cancel IRB BeachFest,” a March 7 press release cosigned by HOA and IRB officials said. “Red tide is currently present on the beach and is forecasted to remain in the area in the weeks to come. BeachFest was scheduled for April 15, 2023, and is the largest fundraiser held by the Indian Rocks Beach Homeowners Association. All the proceeds raised go back into the community. It is unfortunate that it had to be canceled but it is the best decision in the interest of public health.”
Indeed, the festival’s cancellation could have a ripple effect on the community and local businesses for months to come, as it serves as the driving force of the IRB HOA’s charitable endeavors.
“It’s unfortunate the HOA had to cancel BeachFest, as being a nonprofit, they use the money generated from the event to give to local charities,” IRB Mayor Cookie Kennedy said. “They have to put money out in advance to secure things like equipment and performers, and because we don’t know how long the red tide is going to last, they couldn’t risk it. So, it’s an unfortunate situation for everyone.”