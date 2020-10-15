REDINGTON SHORES — Redington Shores will be in need of a town commissioner after Pat Drumm submitted his letter of resignation.
Drumm will officially give up his post as District 4 commissioner on Oct. 22. He has held the post since 2017.
The town will appoint someone for the remainder of his term, which ends in March, and is accepting resumes and a brief letter explaining why the applicant would like to be appointed.
Those looking to apply should call Town Clerk Mary Palmer at 727-397-5538 or email townclerk@townofredingtonshores.com.
Drumm is a Marine Corps veteran and has worked in the aviation industry for 30-plus years. He has served on the town’s Planning and Zoning Board and some of his supervisory areas on the commission included Forward Pinellas, the Gulf Beaches Library and the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority.